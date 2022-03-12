Creighton falls to Villanova in Big East tournament final

The Big East player of the year came up big in crunch time Saturday night.

Collin Gillespie hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give No. 8 Villanova a 50-45 lead with two minutes left as the Wildcats held on for a 54-48 win over Creighton in the Big East tournament final at Madison Square Garden.

Villanova (26-7) won the tournament title for the fifth time since the league realigned in 2014. It's the fourth time Creighton has finished second at the Big East tournament. The Bluejays will find out where they will head for this week's NCAA tournament during the selection show at 5 p.m. Sunday.

"We held Villanova to 33% shooting. Most nights that's going to be good enough, but tonight it wasn't," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.​

Gillespie finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, scoring 13 of his points in the final eight minutes. He heated up in time on a night when defenses dominated the first 30 minutes.

Creighton went 3 of 24 on 3-pointers when it lost 75-41 at Villanova in early January. On Saturday, the Jays went 3 of 29 on 3s, but McDermott credited the team for finding a way to give itself a chance on a night when shots weren't falling.

"I'm proud of how much this team has grown," McDermott said.

Creighton's offense was carried most of the night by sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. He scored 15 after halftime and went 8 of 11 from the field. The rest of the Jays were a combined 11 of 47.

Villanova never trailed in the first half and led 19-18 at halftime — the 18 points marked Creighton's second-lowest-scoring half of the season. Creighton also went 0 of 13 on 3s, snapping a streak of 316 straight games with a first-half 3-pointer that dated back to 2013.

The Jays grabbed their first lead at 23-22 on a Kalkbrenner layup, but Villanova made another push to go up 36-29 with 10 minutes left.

Creighton, which started the game 10 of 34 from the field, then put together its best offensive stretch of the night. It went eight for its next 12 to bolt in front 43-39 at the 5:30 mark after Kalkbrenner slammed home a pass from Trey Alexander.

Creighton still led 45-44 with 2:45 left when Gillespie hit his game-turning 3s from the top of the key.​

"He has no fear of failure," Villanova coach Jay Wright said of Gillespie. "It's a unique mindset that the great ones have."

Creighton got within 50-48 on Alexander's free throws with 37 seconds left, but Justin Moore's driving layup with 15 seconds left on the next possession secured the win for Villanova.

​Kalkbrenner, who was the Big East defensive player of the year, finished in double figures for the 11th straight game. Arthur Kaluma added nine points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.