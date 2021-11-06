Creighton falls to Villanova in Big East tournament

Creighton gave up two goals in the final 15 minutes of its Big East tournament quarterfinals match against Villanova, suffering a 2-1 defeat Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (8-7-2) jumped in front in the 64th minute when senior midfielder Daniel Espeleta broke a scoreless tie with his second goal of the season.

Senior forward Diego Gutierrez played a ball toward the end-line that junior midfielder Dominic Briggs ran down and redirected toward the edge of the 6-yard box. Espeleta was there for the score.

But the lead didn't last for No. 4 seed Creighton.

No. 5 seed Villanova (11-6-1) tied the match in the 76th minute and won it in the 84th minute.

The Wildcats advance to face No. 1 seed Georgetown in the semifinals.

The loss snapped a six-match unbeaten streak for the Jays, who rebounded so emphatically from an 0-4 start in league play that they're now in the hunt for an at-large NCAA tournament berth. They'll have to wait until Nov. 15 to find out if they did enough to qualify for the 48-team field. CU has not earned an NCAA bid since 2016.

