Creighton falls to Villanova in Big East tournament
SOCCER

Creighton falls to Villanova in Big East tournament

In the 12th episode of "Where I Come From" — a podcast from The World-Herald — host Dirk Chatelain sits down for an in-depth interview with Johnny Torres, two-time national soccer player of the year at Creighton and current Bluejays coach

Creighton gave up two goals in the final 15 minutes of its Big East tournament quarterfinals match against Villanova, suffering a 2-1 defeat Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (8-7-2) jumped in front in the 64th minute when senior midfielder Daniel Espeleta broke a scoreless tie with his second goal of the season.

Senior forward Diego Gutierrez played a ball toward the end-line that junior midfielder Dominic Briggs ran down and redirected toward the edge of the 6-yard box. Espeleta was there for the score.

But the lead didn't last for No. 4 seed Creighton.

No. 5 seed Villanova (11-6-1) tied the match in the 76th minute and won it in the 84th minute.

The Wildcats advance to face No. 1 seed Georgetown in the semifinals.

The loss snapped a six-match unbeaten streak for the Jays, who rebounded so emphatically from an 0-4 start in league play that they're now in the hunt for an at-large NCAA tournament berth. They'll have to wait until Nov. 15 to find out if they did enough to qualify for the 48-team field. CU has not earned an NCAA bid since 2016.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

