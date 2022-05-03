Creighton 'felt like it was home' for setter Audrey Clark

A visit to Creighton's campus in early April won over Frisco (Texas) Wakeland setter Audrey Clark.

"I immediately felt like it was home," said Clark, who committed to Creighton's volleyball team for its 2023 class. "I love the city of Omaha. I went on a few (visits) afterwards, but I really realized that Creighton and this team is who I really wanted to play for."

The 5-foot-10 Clark had a stellar junior season for her high school squad as she finished with 1,142 assists, averaging 9.0 assists per set. She also had 302 digs, 91 kills and 35 aces. She also plays club volleyball for Texas Advantage and is the setter for its 5-1 offense.

Clark looks forward to the chance to set for coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth and the Bluejays.

"Something that stands out is the culture that Creighton has, how much Coach Booth has built that over the years," Clark said. "That was super important to me when I was going through this process, finding the place I was really going to fit in."

Clark, who plans to study exercise science at Creighton, said she has been a setter for about four years. She also was a competitive swimmer until last year, when she turned her focus to volleyball.

"I always knew volleyball was my true love and what I wanted to excel at," Clark said.

