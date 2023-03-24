Ryan Kalkbrenner had heard enough. He’d taken enough.

The double teams Princeton sent were blinding, the contact under the rim forceful. The Creighton big man, who’s long favored finesse over brute strength, was asked to absorb it the way he’s done time and time again this season.

The sixth-seeded Bluejays admittedly saw teams bigger and stronger than the 15th-seeded Tigers this year. Princeton guard Matt Allocco didn’t want them to think that, though.

When the Tigers shoved Kalkbrenner out of bounds and into a turnover with five minutes left in the first half of Friday’s Sweet 16 showdown, Allocco motioned his arm as if he was pumping imaginary iron.

When Kalkbrenner converted an and-one minutes later, Kalkbrenner picked up those same weights.

“We lift, too!” he screamed.

Those were the moments that led to disaster for Princeton: A Cinderella darling that had its shiny shoe ripped off by the Bluejays, with CU’s 86-75 win sending it to the Elite Eight.

Kalkbrenner gave the Tigers a couple snapshots of just how much he lifts.

Like his “too short” notion after finishing over Princeton big man Keeshawn Kellman, sending him to the bench after just two minutes of second-half clock. Or his alley-oop dunk over forward Zach Martini, a two-hand, two-foot disrespectful slam that sent him to the line shortly after.

Princeton was always in for a tall task. But you don’t know just how big Kalkbrenner is until his massive shoes dangle above your head.

He finished with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting with five rebounds.

Baylor Scheierman was just as difficult to handle.

The senior guard had a flawless first half, going a perfect 5 for 5 through the first 20 minutes. He finished with 21 points, missing just three of his 11 attempts from the floor.

Princeton isn’t your typical 15th-seed. The usuals don’t waltz all over teams like Arizona and Missouri on their way to this point.

The Tigers didn’t make it so easy on the Jays.

Despite trailing by as much as 16, Princeton chipped away at a lead that mounted quickly. With around 11 minutes to play, coach Mitch Henderson opted for a zone.

The Jays could hardly breathe, coming up short on possession after possession every time it felt they could make Princeton scatter.

A couple lobs that went out of Arthur Kaluma’s reach. An errant pass that might’ve missed Kalkbrenner’s hands. CU skipped the ball around until Princeton ended up with it several times, holding the Jays scoreless for minutes.

But like the Jays have done many times since its December skid saw it shrivel, CU found a way. Beyond Kalkbrenner catching a wild save from Kaluma and tossing it to Alexander for 3.

Beyond Scheierman’s leaning 3 that, for a while, was CU’s lone bucket against the zone.

Beyond Kalkbrenner’s wide open dunk with less than two minutes left, effectively sealing the deal and leaving him to raise the roof.

Creighton kept its composure. And as a result, it will keep dancing to the Elite Eight.

