Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma will enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World Herald.

Kaluma, who averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds this past season, has been involved in the NBA Draft process in recent weeks, publicly declaring his decision via social media as the deadline on April 23. Alongside center Ryan Kalkbrenner and guard Trey Alexander, Kaluma was among the Bluejays to receive an invitation to next week’s NBA Draft combine in Chicago.

While reports have cited Kaluma’s focus centering around the draft, the 6-foot-7 forward will now leave his options open to return to college for a third season should he withdraw from the draft before the May 31 deadline.