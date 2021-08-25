 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma returns to international stage with Uganda's senior national team
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma returns to international stage with Uganda's senior national team

Jon Nyatawa recaps a busy NBA summer league for several former Jays.

KIGALI, Rwanda — Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma returned to the international stage Wednesday, scoring eight points and grabbing 11 rebounds for Uganda's senior national team in a loss to Senegal at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket tournament.

Kaluma scored Uganda's first bucket of the game, utilizing a pump fake to maneuver past a defender before contorting his body to avoid a charge and finish with a layup.

He had two other driving buckets and a couple free throws to help his team stay within striking distance in the first half.

But Senegal blew the game open after halftime. It led by nine points at the break and ultimately earned a 93-55 victory.

The 19-year-old Kaluma, the youngest player on the court, was among the Uganda players who struggled in the final two quarters. He missed all nine of his second-half shots and ended up with four turnovers.

His 11 rebounds were a game-high, though. The 6-foot-7 forward tracked down four on the offensive end. He added an assist.

It was just one month ago that Kaluma made his debut with the Uganda senior national team. He scored 20 points in a win over Morocco to help Uganda qualify for the 16-team AfroBasket tournament.

Wednesday marked the first game of AfroBasket pool play for Uganda, which is now 0-7 in its history at this event.

Kaluma and his teammates are scheduled to return to action against Cameroon at 5 a.m. Friday on ESPN Plus. But FIBA's COVID-19 protocols forced a cancelation of Cameroon's AfroBasket opener and could impact Friday's game.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert