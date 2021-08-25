Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma returns to international stage with Uganda's senior national team

KIGALI, Rwanda — Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma returned to the international stage Wednesday, scoring eight points and grabbing 11 rebounds for Uganda's senior national team in a loss to Senegal at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket tournament.

Kaluma scored Uganda's first bucket of the game, utilizing a pump fake to maneuver past a defender before contorting his body to avoid a charge and finish with a layup.

He had two other driving buckets and a couple free throws to help his team stay within striking distance in the first half.

But Senegal blew the game open after halftime. It led by nine points at the break and ultimately earned a 93-55 victory.

The 19-year-old Kaluma, the youngest player on the court, was among the Uganda players who struggled in the final two quarters. He missed all nine of his second-half shots and ended up with four turnovers.

His 11 rebounds were a game-high, though. The 6-foot-7 forward tracked down four on the offensive end. He added an assist.

It was just one month ago that Kaluma made his debut with the Uganda senior national team. He scored 20 points in a win over Morocco to help Uganda qualify for the 16-team AfroBasket tournament.