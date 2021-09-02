Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma, Uganda fall short in quarterfinals of AfroBasket tournament

KIGALI, Rwanda — A historic AfroBasket tournament run for Uganda and Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma came to an end Thursday with a 79-71 loss to Cape Verde.

Uganda reached the event's quarterfinals for the first time in its history after Tuesday's upset win over Nigeria. And it had a chance to advance to the semifinals — but its second-half rally came up short.

Kaluma helped spark Uganda down the stretch, hustling for loose balls and knocking down important shots. All four of his 3-point makes came in the second half.

Uganda trailed by 15 points late in the first half and had to spend the rest of the game trying to claw its way back. It nearly did that. Uganda pulled within 68-65 with three minutes left. But it couldn't get any closer.

Kaluma finished with a team-high 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting. He added three rebounds.

The 6-foot-7 forward ended up leading Uganda in scoring (13.2 points per game) during his five AfroBasket games during the past couple weeks. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Uganda coach George Galanopoulos said Kaluma, a 19-year-old who was the youngest player on the court in each game in Rwanda, performed well in his first stint with the senior national team.