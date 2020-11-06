Creighton freshman Rati Andronikashvili out for season with torn ACL

Creighton freshman Rati Andronikashvili is out for the year after tearing his ACL in practice this week, the CU program announced Friday.
Andronikashvili, who’s from the country of Georgia, sustained the season-ending injury to his left knee.
The 6-foot-5 guard was expected to compete for playing time in his debut season for the Jays. The four-star recruit signed with CU in May and joined the program in August.
"It goes without saying that everyone in our program is just devastated for Rati right now," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in a statement. “He was just getting comfortable in our system and beginning to showcase his many talents. I know Rati will remain actively involved in our program while he's sidelined, and we look forward to his healthy return."
CU does have several experienced backcourt options — junior Marcus Zegarowski, senior Mitch Ballock, senior Denzel Mahoney and senior Damien Jefferson are all expected starters who’re likely to log a significant amount of available minutes. Ballock led the Big East in minutes played last year (36.0 per game) and Zegarowski ranked sixth (34.6).
Sophomores Shereef Mitchell and Antwann Jones will factor into the rotation, too. And the importance of their roles presumably increases now with the Andronikashvili injury.
Mitchell averaged 2.7 points in 27 games a reserve last year. Jones sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. They both said back in August that they were motivated this past offseason to prepare for possible breakouts in their second seasons with the squad. The Jays certainly will need them.
Three big men — junior Christian Bishop, junior Jacob Epperson and freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner — are expected to make up CU’s rotation on the interior.
So the Jays have options.
But added depth is always welcomed. And Andronikashvili had a chance to provide that.
His playmaking ability on offense — particularly in the open floor — had impressed the Creighton coaches early on in preseason camp. Andronikashvili was ranked No. 68 on the 247Sports list of 2020 prospects. Only three incoming freshmen in the Big East had a higher 247 rating.
Andronikashvili said in an interview with local reporters last month that he appreciated the Jays’ collaborative approach, on and off the court. He characterized the first few weeks in CU’s program as “probably the best situation in a team I’ve ever had,” with the exception of his experiences with the Georgian National Team.
He said he never hesitated to leave his home country and travel to the United States for the first time, despite the emerging pandemic. Playing college ball has always been a goal.
But Andronikashvili will be sidelined until next season now.
And the Jays will have to reshuffle their plans a bit, less than three weeks away from the start of their 2020-21 campaign. The preseason adversity isn’t anything new to this group of guys, though.
In October 2019, CU lost Epperson for the season to a gruesome injury during preseason camp. And guard Davion Mintz, who ended up transferring to Kentucky, hurt his ankle before the year began and never ended up seeing the floor. Yet the Jays, despite a shortened rotation, ultimately earned a share of their first-ever Big East title.
Creighton will open the year against South Dakota State on Nov. 25 in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
