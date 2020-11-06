Creighton freshman Rati Andronikashvili out for season with torn ACL

Mitchell averaged 2.7 points in 27 games a reserve last year. Jones sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. They both said back in August that they were motivated this past offseason to prepare for possible breakouts in their second seasons with the squad. The Jays certainly will need them.

Three big men — junior Christian Bishop, junior Jacob Epperson and freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner — are expected to make up CU’s rotation on the interior.

So the Jays have options.

But added depth is always welcomed. And Andronikashvili had a chance to provide that.

His playmaking ability on offense — particularly in the open floor — had impressed the Creighton coaches early on in preseason camp. Andronikashvili was ranked No. 68 on the 247Sports list of 2020 prospects. Only three incoming freshmen in the Big East had a higher 247 rating.

Andronikashvili said in an interview with local reporters last month that he appreciated the Jays’ collaborative approach, on and off the court. He characterized the first few weeks in CU’s program as “probably the best situation in a team I’ve ever had,” with the exception of his experiences with the Georgian National Team.