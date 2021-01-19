Creighton gets Big East volleyball schedule; Jays will host conference tourney

The Big East announced this season's regionalized volleyball schedule Tuesday, revealing that Creighton will play eight league matches before hosting a four-team conference tournament.

The Jays are set to open the conference season with a road trip to Marquette on Feb. 19 and 20. Those two teams are also scheduled to play two non-league matches in Omaha on Feb. 5 and 6.

CU hosts Xavier and DePaul on back-to-back weekends before playing at Butler. Its regular season ends with a March 20 match at Kansas State.

The truncated schedule is the byproduct of the sport’s move to the spring. Additionally, the Big East has decided to stick with its plans from last summer — the conference will split into two divisions for volleyball and soccer to limit travel costs and COVID-19 exposure risk.

So Creighton's volleyball team will compete in the newly formed Big East West Division with Marquette, Xavier, DePaul and Butler.

The top two finishers in each division will earn bids to the four-team league tournament on April 2 and 3. CU will host that tournament at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Providence, UConn, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Villanova make up the East Division. Georgetown is not playing volleyball this spring.