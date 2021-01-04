Creighton gets new opponent for first women's basketball home game with fans

The Creighton women’s basketball team has a new opponent this week for its first home game this season with a limited crowd.

The Jays (3-6, 2-3) will play Providence at 2 p.m. Wednesday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

The rescheduling took place after Marquette announced over the weekend it paused team activities following positive COVID-19 test results — postponing the previously planned CU-Marquette game on Wednesday.

So instead of the Golden Eagles, Creighton gets the Friars (4-6, 2-3). It was a game originally set to take place Feb. 10.

The Jays are coming off a 53-50 win over Xavier on Sunday. CU held the Musketeers to nine fourth-quarter points. Senior Temi Carda scored 18 points and senior Tatum Rembao added 15.

It was Creighton’s fourth Big East road game of the season already.

But now the Jays return home. And they should have more fans in the stands to help provide some support.

CU won’t fill D.J. Sokol Arena beyond 10% of its full capacity (2,950) with a social-distancing plan approved by the Douglas County Health Department. But previously, friends and family members of the team were the only spectators allowed inside the venue for Creighton games.