Creighton gets past UMKC in home opener

Sophomore Alyssa Judkins scored a tie-breaking goal with 18:33 left to give the Creighton women a 2-1 win over UMKC in the Bluejays' home opener Thursday at Morrison Stadium.

The Omaha Burke grad converted a rebound of her own shot to break the 1-1 tie. Maddie Radke had sent a free kick to the front of the goal to set up Judkins' shot attempts. Judkins' first shot bounced off the post and came right back to her.

"She's very dangerous on set pieces in the box," Creighton coach Ross Paule said. "But what I loved is we had numbers in front of the goal. We have to be hungry in front of the goal."

Creighton had scored its first goal in the 13th minute when Jenny Grissom beat UMKC's goalkeeper one-on-one.

Creighton (1-0-2) controlled most of the match as it outshot the Kangaroos 18-4. Keelan Terrell made two saves, including a diving save in the 60th minute, to earn the win.

Thursday's game was the first of a five-game homestand. The Bluejays next host Iowa State at 3 p.m. Sunday.

UMKC (0-2-1) 1 0 - 1

Creighton (1-0-2) 1 1 - 2

Goals: UMKC, Page; CU, Grissom, Judkins