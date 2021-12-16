Creighton gives up lead late in loss to South Dakota

Hannah Sjerven's layup with three seconds left gave South Dakota a 73-71 win over Creighton women's basketball Thursday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton led most of the night and took a 71-69 lead on Emma Ronsiek's layup with 1:09 left. South Dakota tied it on free throws with 40 seconds left before Sjerven's game-winner.

Chloe Lamb led South Dakota with 20 points, while Sjerven had 17 points and eight rebounds. Millard South grad Maddie Krull hit four of South Dakota's 11 3-pointers as she added 16 points and had an assist on Sjerven's game-winner.

Ronsiek led all scorers with 23 points, while Tatum Rembao added 15 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Creighton, which lost at home for the first time this season, returns to Big East play Sunday at Providence.

