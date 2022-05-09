Creighton golfer Katherine Lemke, just a freshman, already on par for historic season

Steve Lemke watched his daughter play different sports growing up. No matter the sport, Katherine did all right.

"She started out playing softball and basketball and was pretty good at those," Steve Lemke said. "And she was really good at soccer, she played on some high-level teams."

Added Katherine: "I had my heart set on (playing) college soccer for the longest time. Then I made that shift."

The shift, she said, happened between her sophomore and junior years of high school, when she decided to turn her attention to playing college golf. And it worked out pretty well — for her and Creighton.

In her first season with the Bluejays, Lemke became the first NCAA regional qualifier in program history after earning an automatic berth with her victory at last month's Big East tournament. The left-hander begins play at the Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional on Monday.

"The way I approached conference was, this is all bonus, this is exciting and new, and there's no expectation," she said. "Go out there, have fun, play golf. That's exactly what my plan is going into (regionals)."

She is also Creighton's first individual champion in any sport since the Jays joined the Big East. Her 75.97 scoring average per round is the program's best mark since at least the 2003-04 season and she was named the Big East freshman of the year.

"I knew she was going to have success, I just didn't know it would come this soon," CU coach Debbie Conry said. "She's really a hard worker and she's got a ton of drive and determination. ... She's a fabulous ball-striker, and you can't teach length, and she's got that."

Lemke has played well in the past month.

She was runner-up at a tournament at Elkhorn's Indian Creek in mid-April before winning the league tournament. She led the Big East event after two rounds, then claimed the title by sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole.

Her father was on the course, too, watching that drama unfold.

"I'm not a real super emotional guy," Steve said. "But on the back nine when I knew she was in it, my heart was racing. I just wanted it to end well. I think I was more stressed than her."

Katherine, who is from just outside Chicago, said Creighton wasn't on her radar until last June. She visited in October and committed less than a month later.

During her visit, Katherine and her parents had dinner with former Creighton baseball coach Jim Hendry, who works with her dad in the New York Yankees organization. Steve is a scout with the Yankees, and in the 2000s signed the likes of future major league pitchers Pat Venditte from Creighton and ex-Husker Joba Chamberlain.

That visit helped Katherine become comfortable with CU. Now she hopes to be comfortable on the Ann Arbor course, and quickly settle in when she begins regional play.

"It will be exciting because I've never played against a field that's so strong," she said. "This is like a pipe dream and for it to happen my freshman year is super exciting."

