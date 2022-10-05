Creighton golfers sweep individual titles at Big O Classic

Creighton’s Shaun Campbell and Eleanor Hudepohl posted their first college victories at the Big O Classics.
Campbell, the Nebraska Amateur champion from New Zealand, shot 66 in the first round at Indian Creek and went wire-to-wire to finish at 6-under 210 Tuesday in a field of 93. It was the first title by a CU men’s golfer in a tournament with more than 61 golfers in the past 20 years.
UNO tied for second, led by Kurtis Rodriguez's fourth-place finish. Creighton was fifth.
Hudepohl, playing as an individual in the women’s portion at Oak Hills, matched the 54-hole par of 219 for a two-stroke victory Tuesday. The Bluejays took second and UNO third.
Men’s team scoring: St. Thomas 863, UNO 868, SIU Edwardsville 868, Incarnate Word 872, Creighton 881, Southern Indiana 882, South Dakota 885, Hutchinson CC 886, South Dakota State 887, Dodge City CC 892, Northern Iowa 892, North Dakota 897, Lindenwood 898, Western Illinois 899.
Individual leaders: 1, Shaun Campbell, CU, 210. 2, Anthony Ruthey, SIUE, 211. 3, Joe Buenfeld, Incarnate Word, 212. 4, Kurtis Rodriguez, UNO, 213. 5, Matthew Raab, St. Thomas, 214. 6, tie, Thomas Storbeck, Tommy Doyle, Northern Iowa, 215. 8, tie, Jason Bannster, Southern Indiana; Ken-Marten Soo, Incarnate Word, 216. 10, tie, Matthew Armstrong, St. Thomas; Brady Kaufman, Alex Eickhoff, SIUE, 217.
Others: Cole Davis, CU, 219; Connor Wilson, UNO, 221; Carter Doose, UNO, 221; Christopher Atkinson, UNO, 223; Owen Mackin, CU, 223; Cade McCallum, CU, 224; Jackson Thompson, CU, 224; Mathew Halvorson, UNO, 224; Noah Hartman, UNO, 226; Nolan Johnson, UNO, 227; Tyler Eedy, UNO, 227; Tristan Nelko, CU, 228; Charlie Zielinski, CU, 228; Kolby Brown, CU, 231; Grant Feldman, CU, 232; Josh Bartels, UNO, 235; Jake Boor, CU, 236; Jack Tickle, UNO, 242.
Women’s team scoring: Wichita State 926, Creighton 928, UNO 934, St. Thomas 943, Montana 949, Western Illinois 966, CSU Northridge 977, Northern Iowa 980, Lindenwood 981.
Individual leaders: 1, Eleanor Hudepohl, CU, 219. 2, Courtney Wedin, St. Thomas, 221. 3, Kenni Henson, Wichita State, 226. 4, Sydney Taake, UNO, 228. 4, Gabby Tremblay, CU, 228. 6, Mar Vidal, Wichita State, 230. 6, Annika Yturralde, CU, 230. 8, Anna Jensen, Northern Iowa, 232. 9, Ariel Gonzalez, NU, 233. 9, Megan Lucas, Wichita State, 233
Others – Katherine Lemke, CU, 234; M. Garcia Terron, UNO, 234; Katie Berrian, CU, 235; Lena Hassert, NU, 235; Katie Allen, CU, 237; Nicole Hansen, UNO, 237; Emily Karmazin, UNO, 240; Mia Gaboriau, CU, 241; Emma Kirvan, UNO, 252; Maddie Simon, UNO, 253; Claire Orcutt, CU, 256; Brooke Bream, NU, 259.