Creighton grabs early lead in dominant win over Brown to open the Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Creighton had just one day of practice to prepare for a Brown team that scored 87 points in a down-to-the-wire defeat at North Carolina last week.

Apparently the Jays (4-0) maximized their time well.

CU opened the Paradise Jam with a dominant 78-57 victory over the Bears (3-2), who made just 36.7% of their shots, committed 17 turnovers and trailed the entire way.

The Friday afternoon win came just three days after Creighton prevailed at Nebraska — the Jays then left town early Wednesday to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for this three-game tournament. Yet they were ready for Brown, which came in averaging 87.3 points per game.

"I was really pleased with our defensive effort," coach Greg McDermott said during his post-game interview on 1620 AM KOZN. "Anytime a team has five assists I think that tells you, you're making them do something they don't want to do. That's really a credit to our guys on a short prep to be able to put that all together."

The CU guards were active, jumping in passing lanes and cutting off paths to the basket. Then the bigs handled the rest inside — sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner blocked two shots and altered several more.