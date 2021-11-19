Creighton grabs early lead in dominant win over Brown to open the Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Creighton had just one day of practice to prepare for a Brown team that scored 87 points in a down-to-the-wire defeat at North Carolina last week.
Apparently the Jays (4-0) maximized their time well.
CU opened the Paradise Jam with a dominant 78-57 victory over the Bears (3-2), who made just 36.7% of their shots, committed 17 turnovers and trailed the entire way.
The Friday afternoon win came just three days after Creighton prevailed at Nebraska — the Jays then left town early Wednesday to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for this three-game tournament. Yet they were ready for Brown, which came in averaging 87.3 points per game.
"I was really pleased with our defensive effort," coach Greg McDermott said during his post-game interview on 1620 AM KOZN. "Anytime a team has five assists I think that tells you, you're making them do something they don't want to do. That's really a credit to our guys on a short prep to be able to put that all together."
The CU guards were active, jumping in passing lanes and cutting off paths to the basket. Then the bigs handled the rest inside — sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner blocked two shots and altered several more.
Brown had been effective on the interior this season, whether its guards were driving inside or its versatile forwards were making plays at the rim. The Bears averaged 43.0 points in the paint per game — but they finished with a season-low 26 on Friday.
It's now the fourth straight game that a Creighton opponent has failed to make 40% of its shots.
"I thought our guys were really locked in defensively," McDermott said.
The stops on defense definitely helped ignite CU's scoring attack.
The Jays were sharp on that end of the floor early on, making four of their first five 3-pointers and building a 26-10 advantage once senior Ryan Hawkins guided in a floater with 12:13 left in the first half. They ended up shooting 55.9% for the game — and all five starters finished in double figures.
Kalkbrenner had a career-high 19 points, regularly sealing off his defender to create favorable post position or to clear a path for his guards to drive inside for easy buckets.
On back-to-back possessions early in the second half, Kalkbrenner tipped in a miss and completed a 3-point play in transition to put CU ahead 55-34 with 16 minutes left.
"Most of the time, it's just confidence for me and being strong with the ball," Kalkbrenner said during a post-game interview on 1620 AM KOZN. "I think I've been building on every game so far."
The Jays, who led by as many as 24 points, did get sloppy after halftime, committing 11 turnovers in the second half. They had a six-possession stretch after Kalkbrenner's fastbreak and-one play where they turned it over five times.
Brown capitalized on the miscues and pulled within 66-52 with 6:44 left.
But senior Ryan Hawkins twice converted inside, freshman Ryan Nembhard hit a floater off a loose ball rebound and Kalkbrenner laid one in to make it 74-55 with 3:52 to go.
"We're getting there," McDermott said. "We're getting a little bit better. Every game, I think you see some signs of growth and you also see some head-scratching moments. As we go, we've got to limit the head-scratchers."
The victory keeps the Jays in the Paradise Jam's winner's bracket. They will return to action at 4:45 p.m. Sunday when they face Colorado State (4-0), which defeated Bradley 66-60 Friday.
