Creighton has a leadership void. New transfer Francisco Farabello aims to help fill it

New Creighton transfer Francisco Farabello is known for his jumpshot.

He’d tell you that’s because the world doesn’t know him well enough yet.

Farabello told The World-Herald on Wednesday that he left TCU because he felt like he could do more than shoot 3-pointers, which he did at a 40.2% clip in three seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Namely, “I think I’m a better passer than a shooter,” Farabello said. “Being able to shoot is going to help me create for others, which is what I like most. I’ll always be ready to shoot, but if the shot is not there, I’ll find the open teammate.”

Farebello averaged over two assists per game in his first two seasons at TCU but only 1.3 last season. His usage rate was 12.3%, lowest on the team.

He chose Creighton because he believes coach Greg McDermott (and his players) will let Farabello explore his creative side. Farbello called his new teammates “unselfish” three times in eight minutes. He’s only met Rati Andronikashvili — Farabello visited CU on Easter weekend, when many of the Jays went home — but Farabello could tell the Jays were a team-first group from watching them play.

“Everybody touches the ball on the offensive end,” he said. “Everyone has equal opportunities. They’re all smart players, so it’ll be fun.”

The fun begins in June. After Farabello finishes his final exams at TCU, he’ll visit his family for a month. Then he’ll move to Omaha, where he believes he can help fill the leadership voids left by former Creighton players Alex O’Connell, Ryan Hawkins and KeyShawn Feazell.

Farabello learned a lot in one season playing with Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane at TCU. “There’s no days off as a pro,” Farabello said. “That’s one thing I learned from (Bane).”

Farabello looks forward to sharing Bane’s wisdom with new teammates, Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

“It's a young team,” Farabello said. “They're smart, but they just lost three seniors as well. They were big pieces of the team on and off the court. So I think I can be a good replacement for that too.”

