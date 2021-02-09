Creighton has proven it can avenge a loss. The Jays must do it again Tuesday night

Creighton coach Greg McDermott couldn’t focus on one specific statistic Saturday when he was asked to compare his team’s two drastically different games against Marquette this season.
Bench production. Points in the paint. Second-chance points. Fastbreak points.
He rattled off all the numbers during his postgame press conference following the Jays’ 71-68 victory over the Golden Eagles, noting that his players were committed to addressing the issues that led to an 89-84 defeat to that same Marquette team in December.
“They beat us in a shootout at our place and dominated us on the glass,” McDermott said. “The fact that we were able to flip that script is a credit to our guys.”
Now No. 19 Creighton (14-5, 10-4) has to do it again.
The Jays play at Georgetown (5-9, 3-6) Tuesday night. It's an opponent that worked CU just last week. The Hoyas built a lead with their hot shooting in the first half (eight 3-pointers) and took control with their bruising style in the second (18 points in the paint).
Georgetown shot 50% from the floor in that 86-79 win. The only other CU opponent that made field goals at a higher rate in a game this year was Marquette in December.
After the game Wednesday, senior Mitch Ballock talked about the Jays lacking attention to detail and making poor decisions with the ball. They had some concerns to address as leaders, he said, and it didn’t have much to do with scheme.
Three days later, Jefferson was referencing a similar conversation. Only the team-wide talk Jefferson mentioned happened in December, after it gave up a season-high 89 points to the Golden Eagles.
Toughness was the key word then, Jefferson said, and this week too.
Creighton didn't have enough of it against Marquette the first time. But brought it Saturday. That led to the dramatic differences on the stat sheets, and ultimately a change in the end result.
Here’s how a few numbers broke down in this year’s CU-Marquette series:
» Marquette had a 30-20 edge in points in the paint in December. The Jays were plus-14 there Saturday.
» The Golden Eagles used 14 second-chance points to erase CU’s first-half lead in Omaha. But on Saturday in Milwaukee, the Jays finished with a 19-4 advantage in second-chance points.
» CU went from eight fast-break points in December to 14 Saturday. Its bench, after getting outscored 25-5 in Game One, produced 17 points.
“They came in our building and they punked us,” Jefferson said of Marquette's December win. “After that game, Coach Mac had a talk with us. We watched film. We just knew that wasn’t us. They out-toughed us.”
But not the second time.
The Jays will try to replicate that adjustment-heavy response when they take the floor Tuesday at Georgetown.
» Jefferson rolled his ankle Wednesday and was not “100%” healthy on Saturday, McDermott said. Jefferson still played 38 minutes. Also, junior Christian Bishop injured his ankle when he stepped on the foot of a referee seconds after the opening tip. He returned to score a team-high 14 points, but he presumably is dealing with some soreness now.
» Creighton’s last four opponents have combined to make 49.6% of their shots in the first half but just 41.0% of their field goal attempts after halftime. Georgetown opened Wednesday’s win 11 of 14 from the floor.