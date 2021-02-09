Creighton has proven it can avenge a loss. The Jays must do it again Tuesday night

Georgetown shot 50% from the floor in that 86-79 win. The only other CU opponent that made field goals at a higher rate in a game this year was Marquette in December.

After the game Wednesday, senior Mitch Ballock talked about the Jays lacking attention to detail and making poor decisions with the ball. They had some concerns to address as leaders, he said, and it didn’t have much to do with scheme.

Three days later, Jefferson was referencing a similar conversation. Only the team-wide talk Jefferson mentioned happened in December, after it gave up a season-high 89 points to the Golden Eagles.

Toughness was the key word then, Jefferson said, and this week too.

Creighton didn't have enough of it against Marquette the first time. But brought it Saturday. That led to the dramatic differences on the stat sheets, and ultimately a change in the end result.

Here’s how a few numbers broke down in this year’s CU-Marquette series:

» Marquette had a 30-20 edge in points in the paint in December. The Jays were plus-14 there Saturday.