 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Creighton has second straight Big East conference game canceled
2 comments
alert

Creighton has second straight Big East conference game canceled

  • Updated
  • 2

Creighton rolled top ten ranked Villanova by 20 points on Friday.

Creighton's home game against Georgetown on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID related issues with the Hoyas. 

The Big East announcement on Friday is the second straight conference game that has been canceled because of COVID issues with a Bluejays' opponent.

Monday's contest against DePaul was canceled as well. 

The Big East modified its cancellation policy this week amid an increase in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant. 

Instead of a forfeit by the team causing the cancellation, the conference will attempt to reschedule games later this season.

For now, Creighton is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 1st at Marquette.  

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert