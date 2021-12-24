Creighton has second straight Big East conference game canceled

Creighton's home game against Georgetown on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID related issues with the Hoyas.

The Big East announcement on Friday is the second straight conference game that has been canceled because of COVID issues with a Bluejays' opponent.

Monday's contest against DePaul was canceled as well.

The Big East modified its cancellation policy this week amid an increase in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant.

Instead of a forfeit by the team causing the cancellation, the conference will attempt to reschedule games later this season.

For now, Creighton is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 1st at Marquette.