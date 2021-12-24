Creighton has second straight Big East conference game canceled

Creighton rolled top ten ranked Villanova by 20 points on Friday.
Creighton's home game against Georgetown on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID related issues with the Hoyas.
The Big East announcement on Friday is the second straight conference game that has been canceled because of COVID issues with a Bluejays' opponent.
Monday's contest against DePaul was canceled as well.
The Big East modified its cancellation policy this week amid an increase in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant.
Instead of a forfeit by the team causing the cancellation, the conference will attempt to reschedule games later this season.
For now, Creighton is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 1st at Marquette.
Photos Creighton hosts No. 9 Villanova
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins celebrates two points in between Villanova's Brandon Slater, left and Jermaine Samuels, right, during the second half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alex O'Connell shoots a second-half three-point basket over Villanova's Collin Gillespie on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alex O'Connell celebrates a three-point basket in the second half against Villanova on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rati Andronikashvili celebrates a three-point basket by Ryan Nembhard in the first half against Villanova on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate two-points from Creighton's Rati Andronikashvili in the second half against Villanova on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander grabs a loose ball lost by Villanova's Jermaine Samuels on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Justin Moore slides after a loose ball in the first half against Creighton on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rati Andronikashvili looks to shoot around Villanova's Brandon Slater in the first half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins maneuvers around Villanova's Collin Gillespie in the first half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate a blocked shot by Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner on Villanova's Collin Gillespie, No.2, in the second half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner fights for a loose ball with Villanova's Caleb Daniels, left, and Jermaine Samuels, right in the first half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rati Andronikashvili, left, and Ryan Nembhard celebrate in the second half against Villanova on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins rebounds the ball in front of Villanova's Justin Moore in the first half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Justin Moore tries to drive past Creighton's Alex O'Connell on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins and Villanova's Caleb Daniels fight for a loose ball on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander shoots over Villanova's Brandon Slater in the second half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Rati Andronikashvili runs off the court after they defeated Villanova 79 to 59 on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Eric Dixon aggressively guards Ryan Kalkbrenner on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
