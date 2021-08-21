Creighton has top 10 recruiting class for 2021, but can the Jays keep the momentum going?

Their combined total was nine in 2010 and 10 in 2009.

The 2020 NBA draft was the first time in 20 years that Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke and Kansas didn't combine for at least one lottery pick. They didn't have one in 2021, either.

In this most recent draft, the top college guys were Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, USC's Evan Mobley, Florida State's Scottie Barnes and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs.

Today's recruits are well aware of this, Biancardi said.

"I think the talent is more spread out than ever," he said. "Players are just looking for opportunities."

That's what Creighton had to offer in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Tons of playing time.

So perhaps the Jays, who lost five starters after spending all year in the Top 25 and reaching a Sweet 16, were the beneficiaries of convenient timing.

But they also had plenty of enticing evidence to readily reference — the game film was often their closing argument, according to McDermott.

"The kids we recruit, they can just turn on the tape," he said. "We don't have to tell them about it. They can watch it. We're going to play fast and loose. They're going to be able to make decisions and play through mistakes."