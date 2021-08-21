Creighton has top 10 recruiting class for 2021, but can the Jays keep the momentum going?

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said there was no special formula or new recruiting approach utilized by his staff last year as it assembled the highest-rated class in recent program history.
The Jays brought in four top-75 prospects, a sharpshooter from Seattle and two veteran transfers mostly by just advertising what they always have — promoting their tight-knit culture, an innovative offensive system and a proven developmental plan.
But when you earn a share of a Big East championship and reach the Sweet 16 over a two-year stretch, more recruits start to take notice about what's possible at a place like Creighton.
"I think certainly our tradition of success helped us land the class that we were able to land," McDermott said. "You're not able to have a recruiting class like that unless they believe they're going to be successful."
The 2021 group bought in. It ranked as the sixth-best class in the country, according to Rivals and 247Sports.
That's monumental for Creighton, which hadn't ever even been inside the top 20 in the team recruiting rankings since the emergence of the online prospect ratings services over the past two decades.
At least for one year, CU recruited like a blue blood.
But how sustainable is that?
The answer may very well reveal itself soon.
In an interview with The World-Herald earlier this summer, ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi said on-the-rise programs like Creighton have to capitalize on their momentum when they have it. Because it could be fleeting.
And this goes beyond in-person recruiting pitches and social media campaigns. You have to keep winning.
"Once you start recruiting well, and you start getting better results on the court, then it can perpetuate into some really good momentum," Biancardi said. "It becomes a perception-based business. Some top players are going to this school? Recruits are like, OK, let's see what's going on — why are they going here?"
Biancardi thinks it's happening more often, actually. Top-tier prospects truly surveying the entire college hoops landscape for the right fit.
The brand-name programs will always find their way to talent, yes. But elite recruits haven't been clustering at the traditional powers as often lately, Biancardi said.
According to research by NCAA.com's Daniel Wilco, the 10 schools that have produced the most first-round NBA draft picks — Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas, Michigan, Indiana, Arizona, Louisville and Syracuse — combined for just four selections in the first 30 picks at the 2021 NBA draft last month.
Their combined total was nine in 2010 and 10 in 2009.
The 2020 NBA draft was the first time in 20 years that Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke and Kansas didn't combine for at least one lottery pick. They didn't have one in 2021, either.
In this most recent draft, the top college guys were Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, USC's Evan Mobley, Florida State's Scottie Barnes and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs.
Today's recruits are well aware of this, Biancardi said.
"I think the talent is more spread out than ever," he said. "Players are just looking for opportunities."
That's what Creighton had to offer in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Tons of playing time.
So perhaps the Jays, who lost five starters after spending all year in the Top 25 and reaching a Sweet 16, were the beneficiaries of convenient timing.
But they also had plenty of enticing evidence to readily reference — the game film was often their closing argument, according to McDermott.
"The kids we recruit, they can just turn on the tape," he said. "We don't have to tell them about it. They can watch it. We're going to play fast and loose. They're going to be able to make decisions and play through mistakes."
Ben Shtolzberg certainly liked what he saw. The point guard from California became the first 2022 commit when he announced his pledge to Creighton last week. He's a three-star recruit, but his stock is rising.
The Jays are now on the hunt for a versatile wing — Grand Island's Isaac Traudt is a top target — and a center to round out the 2022 group.
This next class won't be as deep as 2021, when McDermott said CU needed "everything."
But the 2022 group could play a key role in helping Creighton continue its ascent up the college basketball hierarchy. The 2021 class certainly made waves.
"It can absolutely lay the groundwork for future classes," Biancardi said. "They've got some really good building blocks."
