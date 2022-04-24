Creighton held to two hits, shut out by Butler to drop 12th straight

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler's Alyssa Graves threw a two-hit shutout to beat Creighton 3-0 Sunday, giving the Bulldogs a weekend sweep.

Graves, who struck out 12 in Saturday's 3-1 win, recorded six strikeouts Sunday. She didn't allow a hit until Kiara Mills' single with two outs in the sixth. Alyssa Gappa added a double in the seventh.

Alexis Wiggins worked into the fifth inning and took the loss for the Bluejays (14-24, 4-15 Big East), who has dropped 12 straight.

CU will play at South Dakota on Tuesday. The Jays will then host DePaul on Friday in the final Big East series before the league tournament begins.