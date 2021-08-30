Creighton hires Marcus Blossom of Holy Cross as next athletic director

Blossom spent two years working in the NCAA office from 2008 to 2010. He was an associate athletic director overseeing the budget at Brown for two years. Then he took a similar senior administrative position at Providence, where he worked from 2012 to 2014.

He was the chief financial officer at Boston College for five years. He also served as the sports administrator for the men's basketball program and he managed the school's broadcast team.

At Holy Cross, he installed a five-year strategic plan, the first of its kind at the school. He hired a new basketball coach in 2019, bringing in Marquette assistant Brett Nelson. Holy Cross also ranked first in the country in graduation rate.

"I was struck by Marcus’ incredible level of thoughtfulness, preparation, and graciousness," Hendrickson said in a statement. "He is clearly and certainly a very capable administrator with a masterful grasp of both the near and long-term challenges facing college athletics.

"But he also understands the power of program culture, and will no doubt be a champion and advocate for our student-athletes. He is also the kind of passionate leader that Bluejay fans expect and deserve, and a fitting successor to an icon like Bruce Rasmussen.”

Marcus Blossom's college administrative career