Creighton holds 'Graditude' baseball camp honoring former catcher Chris Gradoville

A baseball camp was held Wednesday at Creighton’s sports complex, but it was more than that.

This camp honored former Bluejays’ catcher Chris Gradoville, who was shot and killed Sept. 30. He was 37.

The first “Graditude” camp that drew more than 200 went on despite light rain, and the young players didn’t seem to mind. The event was the idea of former Creighton and major league pitcher Pat Venditte, who spoke to the campers before getting started.

“You’re going to learn a lot more than baseball today,” he said. “We’re going to talk about hard work, hustle and heart because that’s what Chris was all about.”

Venditte and Gradoville played high school baseball in Omaha, with Venditte pitching for Central and Gradoville catching for Bryan. The two went on to be teammates and close friends at Creighton.

“Nobody was prepared for what happened to Chris,” Venditte said. “We wanted to make sure his legacy lived on.”

Gradoville’s wife Nikki said she was thankful that Venditte made sure the camp idea became a reality.

“Pat called me in November about it,” she said. “He said it was important for kids to know how Chris played the game.”

She added the friendship between the two went back a long time.

“They grew up in South Omaha together,” she said. “When Pat made it to the big leagues, Chris was one of his biggest fans.”

Venditte carved out a six-year major league career as one of the few ambidextrous pitchers ever to put on a uniform.

“I won’t be teaching the kids that,” he said. “That was kind of a multi-year process.”

Creighton’s Ed Servais was one of several coaches who helped with Wednesday’s camp.

“Chris was such a tremendous competitor,” he said. “This camp was a great idea because we’re not going to let him be forgotten.”

Proceeds from the camp will go toward the Chris Gradoville Leadership Scholarship.

“It’s neat to see so many kids here today,” Servais said. “Chris touched a lot of people during his lifetime, and this is a great way to carry on his legacy.”

Also helping at the camp were former major-league pitchers Brian Duensing and Tyler Cloyd, who both played high school baseball in Omaha.

Nikki Gradoville said the response to the first camp, which sold out quickly, was “humbling.”

“Chris always wanted to give back and help create the leaders of tomorrow,” she said. “There were coaches who encouraged him to be his best, and that’s what our camp is all about.”

Chris Gradoville, who played for the Bluejays from 2004 to 2007, went on to become the director of baseball operations at Creighton. He had accepted that job in the fall of 2020.

Venditte said he hopes the camp will continue for years to come.

“We feel it’s important because we’re not only teaching baseball to these kids,” he said. “We’re teaching the things that made Chris such a special person.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.