CHICAGO — Some lessons must be taught twice.

DePaul’s Umoja Gibson learned that the hard way. Trey Alexander wrapped up his career high 32-point performance on Christmas Day with a bow. And on Saturday, he delivered a team high 21 points — 14 of them in the final 20 minutes — to push back on DePaul’s second-half surge in Creighton’s 84-70 win to close the regular season.

The win secured a third place finish for the Bluejays in the Big East standings and a subsequent date with the winner of Villanova and Georgetown next Thursday at Madison Square Garden, but it didn’t always appear comfortable. Gibson got an earful about it as he and Alexander stood near halfcourt while CU center Ryan Kalkbrenner helped seal the game down the stretch with free throws.

“I feel like it’s a very competitive game every time we play them,” Alexander said, “whether it’s the coaches or the players talking to each other.”

Alexander gave Gibson some credit. Quick. Hard to defend. Those were the ways Alexander chose to describe the senior guard who is the Blue Demons’ leading scorer at 16.2 points per game. That wasn’t the case Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 Alexander got the better of Gibson, with the latter shooting just 2 for 14 before totaling four points. Alexander couldn’t help but let him hear it.

He wound up with plenty to say. It was his second-half shotmaking display that helped the Bluejays (20-11, 14-6 Big East) take care of business. It was only fitting that, despite an eyesore of an opening shooting display from both teams, Alexander knocked down his signature pullup to put CU on the board.

Through the first five minutes, both teams combined to shoot 5 of 19 from the floor. The rims at Wintrust Arena were begging for either team to break the game open. The Jays happened to volunteer first.

Sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard has been a necessary constant, even on his worst days, as that true point guard with poise oozing from his veins. As DePaul dared him, he pulled up for 3 to put CU up nine with four minutes to play in the first half. He finished with a 20 point, 11-rebound double-double.

Gibson looked to make life tough, though. He worked his way through screens, clawing and sliding. Plenty of CU’s early actions hadn’t gone how they desired. With Kalkbrenner picking up a pair of fouls with five minutes left in the half, things only seemed destined to tumble further.

Then came Fred King.

The freshman center filled the stat sheet quickly, helping give the Jays a comfortable 15 point lead at halftime with nine points and four rebounds in eight minutes.

CU wouldn’t stay comfortable forever. The turnovers came early. After only causing five in the first half, the Blue Demons forced 12 of them through the final 20 minutes. And they ran to their heart’s desire.

DePaul (9-22, 3-17) ended up with a startling 18 points off turnovers in the second half alone. Gibson, who finished with three steals, had a decent bit to talk about after his three steals. It didn’t help CU that Kalkbrenner, who finished with 20 points on eight points on 8-for-12 shooting, picked up his third foul shortly after halftime and forced King into extensive minutes.

King didn’t have an answer when DePaul guard Caleb Murphy probed the baseline and drew foul after foul. Murphy’s 13 points all came in the second half.

“They were setting him some back screens after the ball screen,” coach Greg McDermott said, “and we didn’t navigate it very well. I thought there were a couple opportunities to switch.

“There were a couple plays that he really made good plays at the rim against Kalkbrenner. And when somebody does that, you have to tip you hat to them.”

The Blue Demons’ rim pressure peaked, and they ran all the way until Murphy ended up on the receiving end of an alley-oop that cut CU’s lead down to five before McDermott decided he wanted to talk things over.

Murphy’s dunk and those 30 seconds with McDermott birthed a three-headed snake.

All three of Kalkbrenner, Nembhard and Alexander began piling it on the Blue Demons. No run hurt the Blue Demons quite like the heater Alexander went on in the final 6:04. He tallied 12 points during that span, with every bucket driving DePaul further away.

With Kalkbrenner around, DePaul was warped back into reality, stunned by their lack of scoring the rest of the way.

With conference tournaments in full swing, Creighton’s matchup with DePaul might’ve hardly made a peep across the national landscape, swept under the rug with conference tournaments in full swing.

Alexander ensured CU’s trip to Wintrust Arena was loud enough.

