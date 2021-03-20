Creighton holds off UC Santa Barbara, advances to second round of NCAA tournament

The momentum swung back and forth from there, until the final buzzer sounded.

For Creighton, it was yet another example of their toughness — a point of pride for this team that wanted to be known for more than just shooting 3-pointers. To advance in the NCAA tournament, the Jays knew they’d have to find other ways to win.

It’d be about defense, and hustle, and grit.

That was evident when Denzel Mahoney tied up USCB’s big man for a jump ball in the first half — the Gauchos retained possession but a flexing Mahoney celebrated the hustle play as his teammates roared from the bench.

Ballock’s help-side rotation proved to be critical in certain moments after halftime when the Gauchos got the ball inside. He also had seven rebounds, one off his season high.

There was a possession late where the Jays hung tough despite UCSB getting three different looks at the hoop.

And then Bishop never quit working.

He grabbed the offensive rebound on Jefferson’s miss with the seconds winding down. It looked like Bishop planned to kick the ball out. But a Gauchos defender reached in to try to steal the ball. The whistle blew.