Creighton holds off UC Santa Barbara, advances to second round of NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton junior Christian Bishop made two clutch free throws with 16 seconds left to clinch a 63-62 win over UC Santa Barbara and advance the Jays to the NCAA tournament’s second round for the first time since 2014.
The 6-foot-7 big man was shooting 57.1% on the year from the line before Saturday. He’d gone 1 of 3 on the afternoon before the final moment.
But Bishop, whose effort defensively and hustle on the boards had kept CU in the game, came through when it mattered most. He’d earned his way to the stripe by securing an offensive rebound after Damien Jefferson missed a short jumper with Creighton down 62-61.
Then Bishop calmed swished the first. And the second.
UC Santa Barbara (22-5) did have a chance to win it — big man Amadou Sow, rolling to the rim, caught a pass inside right at the bucket. But he missed the layup.
Shereef Mitchell grabbed the rebound. He got fouled with 1.9 seconds left and missed the free throw. But the full-court heave at the buzzer by the Gauchos was not close.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak in the NCAA tournament for No. 5 seed Creighton (21-8), which had lost first-round games in 2017 and 2018.
UCSB gave the Jays all they could handle.
The Gauchos erased a 10-point second-half deficit and built a 58-52 lead with five minutes to go.
Then CU answered, scoring nine straight points to take a 61-58 lead on Marcus Zegarowski’s mid-range jumper.
A bucket and two free throws by Sow on the next two possessions put UCSB ahead 62-61 with 37 seconds left.
Then Bishop finished out the win.
He ended up with 15 points and 11 rebounds. His agility was critical for CU in its defensive plan against UC Santa Barbara star JaQuori McLaughlin — the Jays double-teamed him on the perimeter in ball-screen situations and attempted to turn him into a facilitator (not a scorer).
McLaughlin still made a solid impact, finishing with 13 points and seven assists. And he nearly sealed the win for his team with a momentous pull-up 3-pointer to extend the Gauchos’ lead to 58-52 with five minutes left.
But Creighton battled back.
That was the theme of the game — for both teams, really.
The Jays had trouble matching up defensively early on. They fell behind 16-8 in the first six minutes, allowing UCSB to start 7 of 8 from the field.
It wasn’t until the 1:56 mark of the first half that Creighton surged back ahead. Zegarowski, who finished with 17 points and eight assists, knocked down a 3-pointer in transition to make it 27-26. Zegarowski hit another 3 and a layup at the first-half buzzer to put CU in front 34-30 at the break.
The momentum swung back and forth from there, until the final buzzer sounded.
For Creighton, it was yet another example of their toughness — a point of pride for this team that wanted to be known for more than just shooting 3-pointers. To advance in the NCAA tournament, the Jays knew they’d have to find other ways to win.
It’d be about defense, and hustle, and grit.
That was evident when Denzel Mahoney tied up USCB’s big man for a jump ball in the first half — the Gauchos retained possession but a flexing Mahoney celebrated the hustle play as his teammates roared from the bench.
Ballock’s help-side rotation proved to be critical in certain moments after halftime when the Gauchos got the ball inside. He also had seven rebounds, one off his season high.
There was a possession late where the Jays hung tough despite UCSB getting three different looks at the hoop.
And then Bishop never quit working.
He grabbed the offensive rebound on Jefferson’s miss with the seconds winding down. It looked like Bishop planned to kick the ball out. But a Gauchos defender reached in to try to steal the ball. The whistle blew.
Bishop went to the line and won the game.
