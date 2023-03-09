Ryan Kalkbrenner couldn’t be restrained.

The gentle giant seldom becomes animated. It’s not that the moments don’t arrive, but it might just take a little more tension than most before he shows emotion.

A couple and-ones to push Villanova out of reach in a 87-74 Big East tournament win were more than enough for the big man to let out a primal roar.

Villanova surely gave CU a run for its money late, though it took a while. Creighton’s first half checked all the boxes.

Step 1: Show off some shotmaking. Coach Greg McDermott went nearly seven minutes without making any substitutions. By the time guard Shereef Mitchell got ready to check in, the Jays were ahead nine points behind hot starts from sophomores Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander. They finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Of course, what goes up must come down. And when CU’s shotmaking died down completely — an 0 for 6 stretch where the Jays went scoreless for more than four minutes — its defense helped it survive.

VU forward Eric Dixon’s 31-point outburst in Philly left a bad taste in CU’s mouth, and Justin Moore’s eight assists only made it worse. Creighton ensured it wouldn’t see a repeat.

The Jays respected Dixon out the gate. Kalkbrenner hardly let him leave his sight, putting a hand up or lunging toward him. Creighton scrambled around him, rotating after Dixon turned down a look with Kalkbrenner even defending the perimeter at times.

It was a tall task. One the Jays looked up to.

Dixon and Moore combined for four points on just 2-for-12 shooting through the first 20 minutes.

Creighton strung together stop after stop. With senior guard Baylor Scheierman defending Big East Freshman of the Year Cam Whitmore, the Wildcats looked to target the Aurora native. Scheierman responded well before his two fouls saw him sit earlier than he’d like.

All things considered, McDermott couldn’t have asked for a better 20 minutes of hoops.

For a while after, McDermott wouldn’t have to ask. The Jays began the second half even hotter.

During his three years in the Summit League, Scheierman likely couldn’t imagine the sensation behind playing in a building like Madison Square Garden. He didn’t need a pinch on Thursday.

After his pair of second-half 3s — and finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists — the world’s most famous arena knew very well who he was.

But Villanova wouldn’t go out too quietly. If Providence and the entire two-day slate of games showed nothing else, it showed no lead was enough to breathe.

It took two minutes for the Wildcats to score 11 unanswered points and force three turnovers to cut a hefty CU lead down to single digits.

With just under five minutes to play, Creighton was being forced to stand its ground.

Ryan Kalkbrenner seized the moment.

A couple monumental and-ones from the big man later, and Alexander was forced to stand his ground when Kalkbrenner grew animated and delivered a heavier chest bump than he could handle.

Creighton finished the game 6 of their last 6 to seal what might’ve been its most complete game to live to see Xavier on Friday.

