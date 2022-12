Creighton holds steady in Top 25 poll with UConn matchup ahead

A loss to No. 2 Stanford had zero effect on the Associated Press ranking of the Creighton women’s basketball team.

The Bluejays (8-3) remained at No. 21 this week in the AP Top 25 despite a 72-59 loss to the Cardinal last Tuesday. Stanford forged an early 17-point lead and kept CU at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Nebraska (10-3) gained a few more points from voters after its 85-79 triple-overtime win last Wednesday over previously undefeated Kansas. NU is now 29th in the poll. KU dropped from 20th to 22nd.

The Bluejays host No. 8 Connecticut Wednesday night. Nebraska hosts No. 14 Michigan Wednesday, then travels on New Year’s Day to No. 4 Indiana. The Hoosiers are one of five Big Ten teams ranked, including No. 3 Ohio State, No. 12 Iowa, Michigan and No. 16 Maryland. Creighton is one of three Big East teams ranked, including UConn and No. 25 St. John’s.

Photos: No. 16 Creighton hosts No. 21 Arkansas women's basketball See photos as No. 16 Creighton hosts No. 21 Arkansas women's basketball at Sokol Arena on Saturday afternoon. 1 of 21 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS01.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek attempts a shot over Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS02.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen chases after a loose ball against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS03.jpg Creighton's Morgan Maly passes a ball to Emma Ronsiek after diving to keep it inbounds during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS04.jpg Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger guards Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS05.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen reacts after a traveling call on her during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS06.jpg Creighton's Morgan Maly fights for possession against Arkansas' Rylee Langerman during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS07.jpg Creighton's Rachael Saunders reaches for a rebound against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS08.jpg Creighton's Jayme Horan attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS09.jpg Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a shot against Arkansas' Chrissy Carr during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS10.jpg Creighton's Jim Flanery calls to players during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS11.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek grabs for a rebound during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS12.jpg Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger looks to attempt a shot against Creighton's Mallory Brake during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS13.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen reaches for a rebound against Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS14.jpg Creighton's Molly Mogensen attempts a shot in traffic during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS15.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek passes the ball during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS16.jpg Arkansas' Makayla Daniels guards Creighton's Emma Ronsiek during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS17.jpg Creighton's Carly Bachelor reaches for a pass against Arkansas' Samara Spencer during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS18.jpg Creighton's Lauren Jensen attempts a shot during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS19.jpg Creighton's Rachael Saunders, Emma Ronsiek and Jayme Horan walk to the bench during a timeout during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS20.jpg Creighton's Jim Flanery talks with players during a timeout during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday. 121822-owh-spo-cubkw-LS21.jpg Creighton's Emma Ronsiek passes the ball away from pressure from Arkansas' Erynn Barnum during a game at Sokol Arena on Saturday.