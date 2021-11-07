Creighton hoops preview: For Greg McDermott's youngest team, constant growth is the goal

In a three-week span last March, Creighton played for a Big East regular-season championship, advanced to the league tournament title game and reached the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.
It's a run that the CU returners want to replicate and the type of success that drew the newcomers here.
But inside the Jays' practice gym right now, no one's dreaming about the future or thinking about what might be possible when this team finds its groove. Not yet.
As the youngest squad in coach Greg McDermott's Creighton tenure prepares to make its 2021-22 debut, there seems to be a collective agreement: Don't get ahead of yourself.
"A big part of it this year is just growth. Constant growth," McDermott said. "As slow as it may come, we have to make sure that we're making constant progress."
Indisputably, it's the key to Creighton's season.
How much improvement can this team make? How long does it take to work through the growing pains?
Because the Jays aren't a finished product. Not today. But they have so much new talent — a top-10 recruiting class, two grad transfers and promising returners — that they can envision enjoying momentous wins when it matters most this season (in February and in March).
They just have tons of work to do first.
"As we start to play these games, we're going to get a lot better," senior Alex O'Connell said. "And it's going to be visible when we play."
There just might be a bit of a roller-coaster feel to it. The highs and lows. The peaks and the valleys.
When Creighton plays its first game of the regular season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, 10 Bluejays could very well make their CU debuts.
It's likely that at least one Creighton freshman will be on the court at all times. Probably a couple, actually. In the Oct. 30 exhibition game, CU even had a 74-second sequence with a lineup that featured five freshmen.
Of the 10 Jays players who logged at least 10 minutes in the exhibition, six were freshmen. In the past five years, Creighton's had a total of six freshmen average 10 minutes or more per game.
"We've had to go slower (this preseason)," McDermott said. "Obviously that's to be expected with this young of a group. But this group has embraced it."
More than anything, those rookies need reps.
To settle in. To figure things out. To identify their strengths and weaknesses.
It's just that, in recent years for CU, the freshmen were able to adjust outside of the spotlight while the veterans led the way. Marcus Zegarowski had Davion Mintz and Ty-Shon Alexander in front of him. Christian Bishop backed up Martin Krampelj. Alexander and Mitch Ballock played behind Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas.
This team won't have that luxury.
But the Jays are ready to accept that challenge. It's why they've been so committed to their daily objectives this preseason. And they've already made progress.
Senior Ryan Hawkins said the miscues aren't as prevalent and the decision-making on the court is starting to improve. More college-level plays, he said. O'Connell said watching the players gain confidence in practice has been fun. He's doing all he can to help.
By December, this team is going to look different. The players are convinced of that. And in February, maybe no one's talking about CU's age because they're marveling at the team's triumphs.
"That's really our goal this season, let's just continue to get better," McDermott said. "If we can continue to get better — we've got some pretty good players to start with — what that's going to look like in the end, it'll look pretty good."
Roster
1 KeyShawn Feazell
6-9, 230 | Senior | Forward | New Hebron, Mississippi
It could be a breakout year for the grad transfer from McNeese State who has the skill and mobility to fit perfectly within CU's up-tempo scheme. Feazell will contribute in a lot of ways.
2 Ryan Nembhard
6-0, 167 | Freshman | Point guard | Aurora, Ontario
A perfect fit for the Jays. He pushes tempo. He makes the right reads in ball-screen scenarios. He can deliver pinpoint passes. And he wins — Nembhard helped lead Montverde Academy to a national title last year.
4 Shereef Mitchell
6-0, 174 | Junior | Point guard | Omaha
One of the Big East's best on-ball defenders is back to step into an elevated role. He's definitely capable, averaging 4.7 points (6 of 11 on 3-pointers) and 1.3 assists in his final seven games last year. Mitchell has missed time this preseason with injury though.
5 Alex O'Connell
6-6, 185 | Senior | Wing | Roswell, Georgia
O'Connell averaged 3.4 points as a bench player in his first season with the Jays. But he could very well be the team's go-to guy this year. The Duke transfer came to Creighton to showcase his all-around game. He'll get the chance now.
10 Zander Yates
6-7, 206 | Freshman | Forward | Germantown, Tennessee
He joined CU's program as a walk-on this offseason. Yates can stretch the floor and help fortify the depth inside. He played alongside Mason Miller on Houston High School's Class AAA state title team in Tennessee last year.
11 Ryan Kalkbrenner
7-1, 256 | Sophomore | Center | St. Louis
The team's top returning scorer from last season. Kalkbrenner added weight and strength over the offseason. He gained confidence and key experience as a member of the U.S. under-19 team that won a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup in Latvia.
13 Mason Miller
6-8, 187 | Freshman | Wing | Germantown, Tennessee
A leaper whose dunks got replayed all over social media during his high school career. Miller can shoot it too. The upside is considerable. He's still working to bulk up a little, but he'll have a chance to provide a spark off the bench in his rookie year.
14 Sami Osmani
6-4, 196 | Sophomore | Wing | Oak Lawn, Illinois
Osmani scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds in nine games last season. The walk-on was an important member of Creighton's scout team and he'll provide an influential presence in practice once again.
15 John Christofilis
6-3, 196 | Freshman | Shooting guard | Seattle
He was tabbed as one of the best shooters in the 2021 recruiting class. Christofilis can definitely help the Jays with his jump shot. He's working to pick up the intricacies of the system on both ends of the floor.
21 Rati Andronikashvili
6-4, 186 | Freshman | Combo guard | Tbilisi, Georgia
Andronikashvili is healthy now after suffering an ACL tear last season. He's capable of contributing in multiple ways — he can shoot it, plays well in space and has potential as a defender. But there will undoubtedly be a post-injury adjustment period.
22 Devin Davis
6-0, 180 | Sophomore | Combo guard | Chicago
Davis, a walk-on, totaled two points, one assist and one steal in nine games last year. He'll continue to run the show on Creighton's scout team in practice.
23 Trey Alexander
6-4, 185 | Freshman | Combo guard | Oklahoma City
A three-level scorer who joined the program just before the start of the summer. He's got length and athleticism, and tons of potential. Alexander finished his career at Heritage High School as its all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
24 Arthur Kaluma
6-7, 220 | Freshman | Forward | Glendale, Arizona
The highest-ranked Creighton signee in the history of the online recruiting rankings. He's still learning the game, but he arguably has the highest ceiling of anyone on the roster. Capable of scoring inside and out. A relentless rebounder. A tone-setter. He'll get better by the day.
44 Ryan Hawkins
6-7, 222 | Senior | Forward | Atlantic, Iowa
He was part of three national championship squads at Division II Northwest Missouri State. So he knows what it takes, and he's not been afraid to motivate and encourage his new teammates. His leadership's been invaluable. Also, Hawkins is a career 41.0% 3-point shooter.
55 Modestas Kancleris
6-9, 208 | Freshman | Forward | Kaunas, Lithuania
Kancleris spent nearly a full year rehabbing an ACL injury. He was back at full strength by the start of preseason practice, although admittedly still adjusting. Now he'll provide depth at the small forward and stretch-4 positions.
Returning leaders
Points (per game)
Ryan Kalkbrenner 5.9
Alex O'Connell 3.4
Shereef Mitchell 3.3
Sami Osmani 0.7
Devin Davis 0.2
Rebounds
Ryan Kalkbrenner 3.5
Alex O'Connell 2.2
Shereef Mitchell 1.4
Sami Osmani 0.3
Devin Davis 0.0
Assists
Shereef Mitchell 1.5
Alex O'Connell 0.5
Ryan Kalkbrenner 0.3
Devin Davis 0.1
Sami Osmani 0.0
Field goal percentage
Ryan Kalkbrenner 64.5%
Shereef Mitchell 42.7%
Alex O'Connell 38.1%
Sami Osmani 33.3%
Devin Davis 16.7%
3-point FG percentage
Shereef Mitchell 36.4%
Alex O'Connell 31.7%
Ryan Kalkbrenner 0.0%
Sami Osmani 0.0%
Devin Davis 0.0%
Minutes
Shereef Mitchell 14.4
Ryan Kalkbrenner 13.6
Alex O'Connell 9.7
Sami Osmani 2.4
Devin Davis 1.7
