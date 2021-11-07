Creighton hoops preview: For Greg McDermott's youngest team, constant growth is the goal

"As we start to play these games, we're going to get a lot better," senior Alex O'Connell said. "And it's going to be visible when we play."

There just might be a bit of a roller-coaster feel to it. The highs and lows. The peaks and the valleys.

When Creighton plays its first game of the regular season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, 10 Bluejays could very well make their CU debuts.

It's likely that at least one Creighton freshman will be on the court at all times. Probably a couple, actually. In the Oct. 30 exhibition game, CU even had a 74-second sequence with a lineup that featured five freshmen.

Of the 10 Jays players who logged at least 10 minutes in the exhibition, six were freshmen. In the past five years, Creighton's had a total of six freshmen average 10 minutes or more per game.

"We've had to go slower (this preseason)," McDermott said. "Obviously that's to be expected with this young of a group. But this group has embraced it."

More than anything, those rookies need reps.

To settle in. To figure things out. To identify their strengths and weaknesses.