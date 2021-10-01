Creighton hopes nation's toughest schedule sets Jays up for midseason surge

Creighton has struggled a bit this year against the toughest schedule in the country. It hopes a win over crosstown rival UNO now can spark a midseason surge.

The Jays (2-4-1) earned a 1-0 victory over the Mavs on Wednesday. It was an important result, according to senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse.

CU had been winless in its previous three matches, drawing with Ohio State and surrendering late game-winners in defeats to Georgetown and St. John's. The team needed a boost.

"This game was huge for the spirit of the guys," Kruse said after the win over UNO. "Now it's just ... having that good feeling, knowing what it takes to win and taking that momentum into the next game."

The Jays return to action Saturday with a home match against Illinois-Chicago (5-2-2).

It'll be another difficult challenge. The Flames have won four matches in a row and earned a 2-2 draw against a Saint Louis squad that handed the Jays a 4-0 defeat on Aug. 29.

Creighton's strength of schedule ranks No. 1 in the country, according to opponent winning percentage.

The CU-UIC game begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.