Creighton hopes to carry its good offensive rhythm into the Big East tournament

The Creighton women went through one more practice Thursday afternoon before flying to Connecticut for the Big East tournament.

The Bluejays are healthy and feeling upbeat. For good reason.

CU heads into the postseason having already put together a strong résumé. The 20-8 Jays are projected to be an eighth seed for the NCAA tournament.

"I think the vibe on this team is really good right now," said sophomore forward Emma Ronsiek, a first-team all-conference pick. "We have fun with one another on and off the court."

Picked to finish sixth in the Big East in the preseason, Creighton is the third seed and will play its quarterfinal at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against the Seton Hall-Butler winner.

CU swept Seton Hall in the regular season, including a double-overtime win in New Jersey last week. The Jays also could see second-seeded Villanova in the semifinal — they split regular-season games — while seventh-ranked UConn awaits on the other side of the bracket.

"It's an opportunity for us to continue to play well, to gain confidence," coach Jim Flanery said. "It's good prep for the NCAA tournament."

Creighton leads the NCAA in assists per game (21.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.63), and is fourth in 3-pointers per game (10.3).

And recently, the Jays have been in a good offensive rhythm, averaging 96 points over the past four games. CU started that stretch by hitting a Big East-record 22 3s against Butler with 20 more against St. John's and scored 84 in a six-point loss to DePaul.

"I think we're still eager and excited to prove a lot of things to a lot of people," said senior Tatum Rembao, who is eighth nationally in assists per game (6.4).

Morgan Maly, named the league's sixth player of the year, missed the DePaul game with an injury, but she was practicing Thursday and expects to a full-go this weekend.

"I think we set ourselves up pretty well for this tournament," said Maly, a sophomore from Crete who is second on the team with 70 3s. "We just want to play and get ourselves rolling."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.