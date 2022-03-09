Creighton hopes to stay awhile in Big East tournament, boost NCAA résumé

Alex O'Connell came off the bench last March. So did Ryan Kalkbrenner.

But for the rest of the Bluejays, playing in Madison Square Garden will be a whole new experience.

"Never been there, but it's a bucket-list arena, that's for sure. It will be a neat experience," said senior Ryan Hawkins, who was leading Northwest Missouri State to a Division II national title a year ago. "Now it's win or go home and we want to be in New York for a while."

Fourth-seeded Creighton opens Big East tournament play with a 1:30 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal game against fifth-seeded Marquette.

Creighton won a pair of nail-biters over the Golden Eagles in the regular season.

In Milwaukee on New Year's Day, O'Connell hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force a second overtime, where CU won 75-69. In Omaha last month, the Jays held on for an 83-82 win in a game where the biggest lead was seven points.

Hawkins expects Round 3 to be much the same. One difference this time is the Bluejays won't have the services of point guard Ryan Nembhard, who went down with a season-ending wrist injury three days after the teams last played.

"That changes things a lot for us," Hawkins said. "But now we kind of have to hang our hat on being a gritty and grind-it-out team defensively. I think we can do that."

A key in those wins was containing forward Justin Lewis, who was named first-team all-conference this week.

Lewis is third in the league in scoring at 17.1 points per game and fourth in rebounding (8.0). But in two games against Creighton, Lewis averaged 10 points and shot a combined 9 of 31 from the field.

"He's very talented. He can score in a lot of ways," coach Greg McDermott said.

Kalkbrenner has scored at least 20 points four times this season — two of those coming against Marquette. The Big East defensive player of the year is averaging 17.4 points and 9.1 rebounds in Creighton's last eight games.

This also is the last week to enhance NCAA tournament résumés. Creighton and Marquette both are projected to be in the field.

"Regardless if we're in or out, we want to be playing our best basketball," Hawkins said.

Creighton, winners of seven of their last nine, is bolstered by Quad 1 wins at UConn, Marquette and St. John's, which has McDermott optimistic about the Jays' chances of landing at least an at-large bid.

"That's what really separates us from some of our peers who are in a similar situation," said McDermott, referring to road wins. "We've played pretty good basketball the last five or six weeks with a lot of adverse things happening to our team."

Marquette has wins over six ranked teams, including against Providence, Illinois and a sweep of Villanova.

