Creighton hosting Marquette on Dec. 14 to open Big East play

Creighton will start the Big East portion of its 2020-21 schedule at home on Dec. 14 against Marquette. It’s one of 23 league matchups announced Wednesday.

Jays will play four of their 20 conference games in December, a scheduling adjustment made because of the coronavirus pandemic. The rest of the Big East teams are playing four or five league games before Christmas as well.

League commissioner Val Ackerman said Wednesday that the Big East is still considering further alterations to the league schedule's structure in January and February — a bubble or a regionalized format are two of the options still in play.

At this point, conference action is set to take place from Dec. 11-23. Then restart on Dec. 30. The Big East tournament is scheduled to start on March 10 at Madison Square Garden.

“We are looking at a variety of game formats, that would be an alternative to what we’re calling the travel model,” Ackerman said. “If we determine that another model is safer and or necessary, we’re going to be in position to pivot to that.”

For now, at least, CU knows how league play will begin.