Creighton hosting Marquette on Dec. 14 to open Big East play

Creighton will start the Big East portion of its 2020-21 schedule at home on Dec. 14 against Marquette. It’s one of 23 league matchups announced Wednesday.
Jays will play four of their 20 conference games in December, a scheduling adjustment made because of the coronavirus pandemic. The rest of the Big East teams are playing four or five league games before Christmas as well.
League commissioner Val Ackerman said Wednesday that the Big East is still considering further alterations to the league schedule's structure in January and February — a bubble or a regionalized format are two of the options still in play.
At this point, conference action is set to take place from Dec. 11-23. Then restart on Dec. 30. The Big East tournament is scheduled to start on March 10 at Madison Square Garden.
“We are looking at a variety of game formats, that would be an alternative to what we’re calling the travel model,” Ackerman said. “If we determine that another model is safer and or necessary, we’re going to be in position to pivot to that.”
For now, at least, CU knows how league play will begin.
After hosting Marquette, the Jays will travel to face St. John’s on Dec. 17 and play at UConn on Dec. 20. Then it’s back home for a Dec. 23 game against Xavier.
Wednesday’s scheduling announcement adds more clarity to CU’s schedule during the first month of the season, although a few openings still remain.
The Jays will begin their season with three games at the Crossover Classic from Nov. 25-27 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Kennesaw State announced it will play at CU on Dec. 4. Creighton has a road game set for Dec. 8 at Kansas. It does plan to play Nebraska, but that date has not been solidified — and the Jays could add one or two more match-ups against mid- or low-major opponents.
Ackerman said Wednesday that Big East officials do not plan to implement a league-wide policy on fan attendance this season (although the league may put certain social-distancing protocols in place). Ultimately, though, the decision will depend on the school and its local health departments, Ackerman said.
Creighton’s known schedule at this point:
Nov. 25 — vs. Utah
Nov. 26 — vs. Wichita State or Dayton
Nov. 27 — vs. West Virginia, Texas A&M, Memphis or Ohio State
Dec. 4 — Kennesaw State
Dec. 8 — at Kansas
TBD — vs. Nebraska
Dec. 14 — Marquette
Dec. 17 — at St. John’s
Dec. 20 — at UConn
Dec. 23 — Xavier
