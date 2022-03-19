Creighton-Iowa notes: Do the Jays have an advantage with a former Hawkeye on the team?

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Lauren Jensen left Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11 months ago in search for a new school. She found one in Creighton and flourished there, quickly becoming a starter and helping lead the Bluejays to the second round of the NCAA tournament — where she’ll face her old team, Iowa.

Jensen, sitting 40 feet from the court, considered it a “full circle” moment.

“No bad blood or hard feelings or anything,” Jensen said. “I’m excited. It’s kind of fun to be back here playing in Carver.”

Hawkeye players agreed.

“Obviously we love Lauren,” Iowa guard Caitlyn Clark said. “We wished her the best when she was moving on from here. She's had a tremendous year for Creighton. It's been fun getting to follow her success. And was happy to see that.”

Would Jensen, who knows Iowa’s program well, be able to give Creighton a scouting advantage? Clark didn’t think so, and perhaps she’s right: The Bluejays and Hawkeyes spend a day together annually.

For the last decade, Creighton has been willing, even eager, to make the trip to Iowa City in late October — this year, right on Halloween — for an annual closed scrimmage with Iowa women’s basketball. Forty minutes, plus the occasional extra quarter for backups, so the Bluejays and Hawkeyes can work out preseason kinks against a high-level opponent.

Iowa unofficially won the last scrimmage 83-78. CU coach Jim Flanery joked that Iowa’s always a little stingier with its substitutions than he is and, one year, the foul disparity got pretty bad — the Jays were on the wrong end of it. But the two staffs like the arrangement, and tend to stay away from scheduling each other during the nonconference season as a result.

The NCAA tournament had different plans. CU and Iowa tip off at noon Sunday. Clark is glad to have seen Creighton for an entire afternoon. The Bluejays play “small ball” — a five-out, guard-heavy system that eschews the classic post that Iowa usually faces in the Big Ten.

“I think having that experience of playing them in the scrimmage, getting used to that small ball-style, not being shocked when we get out there tomorrow, is going to play to our advantage,” Clark said.

Nevertheless, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder made the rare admission Saturday that she would have preferred to play seventh-seeded Colorado, which lost 84-74 to Creighton in the first round on Friday.

“I thought we matched up with Colorado a little bit better, because with Creighton playing a five-guard offense, basically, it's harder for us to defend them,” Bluder said. “So I was kind of hoping to play Colorado.”

Defending Czinano

While Clark gets most of the attention on Iowa’s team, Bluder believes the team has a second star in All-Big Ten center Monika Czinano, who averages 21 points per game and shoots 68.3% from the field.

In fact, Flanery spent more of CU’s practice/shootaround gameplanning for the 6-foot-3 Czinano than Clark, who takes so many shots — some of which are nearly indefensible — that she, according to Flanery “is going to get hers.”

“And Monika to some degree, too,” Flanery said. “But I think Monika is a key ... she’s so efficient.”

It’s likely CU forward Emma Ronsiek — 6-1 — will have some responsibility for Czinano. She’s guarded good posts this season — like DePaul’s Nazlah Morrow — but Czinano ranks among the best she’ll face.

“I’m undersized for a 5,” Ronsiek said. “A lot of people would consider me undersized for a 5 — I would consider myself undersized — but I really feel like it’s paying attention to detail for me. Doing what my coaches want me to do, listening to scout, just being prepared and coming into the game knowing we can all play with them.”

Yori's back on the bench

Connie Yori wore the light blue pullover as she stood in the tunnel of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, watching Clark start to carve up Illinois State in Iowa’s first-round game on Friday.

“She’s pretty good, huh?” Yori joked. The former CU and Nebraska head coach has been a program advisor for several years. This weekend, because Creighton assistant Carli Berger recently had a baby, Yori is a full-time assistant on the bench for Flanery, who took the Jays job when Yori left for NU.

Flanery said Yori has been “more willing” to offer her opinion in recent years.

“And it’s good because I think she’s got a different perspective than the rest of us, even,” Flanery said. “She has head coaching experience. She’ll often say — ‘I know you’re thinking about this, but’ — and sometimes it’s something you are thinking about and sometimes it’s not, but she’s good about providing feedback without making it about ‘this is what you need to do.’”

