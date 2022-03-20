Creighton-Iowa notes: How the Bluejays' defensive plan slowed down Caitlin Clark

IOWA CITY — One of the spear’s three tips hadn’t yet seen the damage she’d done against the nation’s leading scorer.

So Creighton senior point guard Tatum Rembao — the raspy-voiced leader of the team — got the stat line from a reporter.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark made just four of 19 shots. She didn’t make any in the second half. She shot just four free throws and drew just six fouls. Clark still flirted with a triple-double — 15 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds — but CU held her nearly 13 points under her season scoring average and sent Clark’s team packing, 64-62, from the NCAA Tournament on its home floor.

Rembao credited her coach, Jim Flanery, with a plan to rotate three defenders — Rembao, Rachael Saunders and Molly Mogensen — onto Clark in three-to-four minute shifts. None of the three played more than 28 minutes. Clark played all 40 — the fatigue clearly showing by game’s end.

“We were just going to take her in bits of three and I think it worked out really well,” Rembao said. “Keeping someone fresh on her really tired her out. She definitely did not look like normal Caitlin. She was not taking her normal shots. All credit to Molly and Rachael — they really dug in and made her take tough 2s.”

Rembao said she could sense Clark’s frustration on the very first foul she drew, when Clark and CU forward Payton Brotzki had a small confrontation. Creighton often brought help at Clark when she rolled around screens, and most of Clark’s 10 3-point attempts — she made just three — were pushed out to a tough distance.

What CU dedicated to stopping Clark affected how they chose to defend Iowa center Monika Czinano — who scored 27 on 12 of 20 shooting — but, in the end, it kept Iowa to a season-low 62 points.

“We just felt our best chance was to rotate defenders onto her,” Flanery said of his scheme to slow down Clark. “Try to keep the ball out of her hands until late in the shot clock, make it difficult for her to catch.”

Flanery then told his players to be “vertical at the rim” when Clark drove the ball, making sure to show their hands to officials as to signal they weren’t hacking Clark’s wrists. Flanery said the referees “let us play at both ends,” which may have benefited the Bluejays, who don’t rely on free throws as much as Iowa does.

Clark didn’t get as many calls as she usually does despite her on-court complaints.

“Yeah, I would have liked to get more calls,” said Clark, who hugged Saunders outside the teams’ locker rooms and congratulated Flanery on the win. “I could say that every single game, Coach (Lisa) Bluder could say that every single game, our opponent could say that every single game. And I'm not going to sit here and make excuses for how I played.”

Bluder levied sharp criticism.

“We average going to the free-throw line 18 times; we go eight tonight,” Bluder said. “We averaged 34 fouls being called in a game, 22 were called tonight. It's pretty frustrating when an NCAA championship game is called completely different than the 30 games that prepared you for this point.”

Flanery thought the officiating over the weekend was “consistent” in allowing physical play. And Creighton’s defense was consistent in slowing down the nation’s top scorer.

“That was as good as probably you're going to get with somebody that good,” Flanery said.

Creighton's Payton Brotzki was 'shot ready'

Payton Brotzki doesn’t always have a shoot-first mentality, but she fired away in the opening quarter of Sunday’s game, scoring eight points and staking CU to a 23-17 lead after one quarter.

Brotzki said she wanted to be “shot ready” in case Iowa deployed one of its slower posts to her. When the Hawkeyes did that, Brotzki shot.

“And that truly comes from my coaches and teammates instilling confidence in me before the game,” said the Platteview High School graduate. “And that just kind of led to me being more shot ready than normal probably. I missed the first one, but once you see one go down, it's confidence that builds on that for the rest of the game.”

Bluejays dominated boards from the opening tip

Iowa had a +3.6 rebounding margin this season, sixth-best among Big Ten teams, and figured to have a size advantage on Sunday.

Creighton dominated the boards from the opening tip and finished the game with a 52-37 edge in rebounding. CU had 19 second-chance points to Iowa’s eight, thanks to 15 offensive rebounds.

How did the Jays dominate so much? First, CU focused on limiting Czinano, who finished with just six rebounds. Next, on each of CU’s 24 missed 3-pointers, Creighton focused on grabbing long rebounds and using tip-outs to create additional opportunities. Morgan Maly led Creighton with 13 overall rebounds and five on the offensive end.

“We were able to tip it out to where some of our guards can get the ball, so that was good that we were able to follow through on that part of our game plan,” CU guard Lauren Jensen said.

Iowa admitted to being caught off guard by the approach.

“I think something too that they do a little bit differently is they shoot a lot threes,” Czinano said, “and when you shoot threes it's a lot of long rebounds, which is something that we know, but we might not be as used to the volume of three-point shooting.”

Big stage for the big win

The stage was significant. Full house, ABC national audience, a real showcase for the women’s sport.

Caitlin Clark was a big reason why the game had such prominence on day three of the women’s NCAA Tournament, but Creighton indisputably benefited.

“It's a tribute to Iowa and what they've done and who and what Caitlin is, but also to the sport, to the greater sport in general and the fact that we're on television,” Flanery said, who recalled the days of shared locker room spaces.

