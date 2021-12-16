Creighton is learning as it goes, but now it's time for the experienced Big East

Three Creighton players emerged from the tunnel and walked across the CHI Health Center court when they stopped to chat with their head coach.

This was the night of the Iowa State loss on Dec. 4, but well after the game went final, and well after CU remained within striking distance until the end despite committing 21 costly turnovers.

The stands were empty. Coach Greg McDermott had just finished his postgame media responsibilities and was heading back to the locker room. Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Rati Andronikashvili had changed out of their uniforms and showered — they were headed home.

But they all converged underneath a hoop for a moment. And suddenly, McDermott had all of their attention, at one point dribbling an invisible ball and maneuvering toward the bucket as he talked through concepts with his guys.

You can't waste a chance to teach. Not with this young group.

"We have so much to learn," McDermott would say 10 days later. "Sometimes your lessons come in victory. Sometimes they come in defeat."

The trouble for Creighton is, the majority of its remaining opponents have progressed well past these early stages of team development.