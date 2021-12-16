Creighton is learning as it goes, but now it's time for the experienced Big East

Three Creighton players emerged from the tunnel and walked across the CHI Health Center court when they stopped to chat with their head coach.
This was the night of the Iowa State loss on Dec. 4, but well after the game went final, and well after CU remained within striking distance until the end despite committing 21 costly turnovers.
The stands were empty. Coach Greg McDermott had just finished his postgame media responsibilities and was heading back to the locker room. Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Rati Andronikashvili had changed out of their uniforms and showered — they were headed home.
But they all converged underneath a hoop for a moment. And suddenly, McDermott had all of their attention, at one point dribbling an invisible ball and maneuvering toward the bucket as he talked through concepts with his guys.
You can't waste a chance to teach. Not with this young group.
"We have so much to learn," McDermott would say 10 days later. "Sometimes your lessons come in victory. Sometimes they come in defeat."
The trouble for Creighton is, the majority of its remaining opponents have progressed well past these early stages of team development.
Big East play is here.
This better-then-expected league — it ranks No. 2 in the NET after several eye-opening nonconference wins — is full of veteran teams with their sights set on an NCAA tournament berth.
The Jays' Big East opener on Friday comes against No. 9 Villanova (7-2), which has four seniors, two juniors and a redshirt sophomore earning the most minute. Those seven guys have combined to start 260 games in their Wildcat careers.
CU then travels to DePaul on Monday. The Blue Demons (9-1), one of the surprise teams in the league so far, start four upperclassmen and bring two more seniors off the bench.
Villanova coach Jay Wright said the conference's experienced rosters — so many squads have seniors and super-seniors — have helped its teams improve.
It was just last season that the Big East produced three teams worthy of an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament (Georgetown clinched the auto bid with a conference tournament run).
As of Thursday, the nine of the league's 11 squads ranked inside the NET ranking's top 85.
"You can tell watching these teams, there's a lot of veteran teams," Wright said Friday of the Big East.
That doesn't mean anyone should underestimate Creighton, though. Wright isn't doing that.
He said he's been impressed with how the Jays already resemble past CU teams, specifically referencing their toughness defensively and their pace offensively.
"There's a lot of older teams (in the Big East), but the teams that are younger — like Creighton — have gotten really efficient quickly," Wright said. "It's going to make for an incredible league season."
The Jays (8-3) just hope they can keep growing.
They beat then-No. 24 BYU on Saturday. It was just five weeks earlier that the same CU squad faced a 15-point deficit in its season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which now has a 1-11 record and rates as one of the worst Division I teams in the country (No. 347 in the NET rankings).
So there's progress.
But a defeat against Arizona State on Tuesday showed the Jays have plenty of work to do.
"We've made strides, we've gotten better," McDermott said. "But it's still not consistent. That's probably going to be a theme for a while."
