Creighton is ready for the Jay's next challenge — Iowa State and Ashley Joens

Jim Flanery spent the bus ride back from Iowa City responding to congratulatory texts. Emma Ronsiek got kudos from professors and classmates around campus this week.

That's what happens when your program advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

"We're all on cloud nine, but this is basketball and we all have to get back to what we're doing," Ronsiek said.

Creighton turns the page Friday in the second weekend of the NCAA women's tournament. The 10th-seeded Bluejays play third-seeded Iowa State in the Greensboro Regional semifinal. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m.

All those compliments came after CU's 64-62 upset of second-seeded Iowa in front of a full house at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Lauren Jensen, who transferred from Iowa after last season, rattled home the winning 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

"I'm so happy for her that she was the one who hit the shot," Ronsiek said. "That's so cool."

Two more wins and Creighton is in the Final Four. Flanery said he likely would mention that in practice to make sure the team "understands the gravity of that." But the Jays know they can't look too far ahead.

"We can't get caught up in what happens if we win this game and the next," Jensen said.

Creighton's defense successfully slowed Iowa star Caitlin Clark. On Friday, the Jays will face a different challenge with the Cyclones.

Six-foot-one senior Ashley Joens is Iowa State's star, averaging 20.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. She has a team-best 90 3-pointers this season and is Iowa State's all-time leading scorer with 2,355 points.

"She's a tough matchup because she's such an inside-outside kid," Flanery said. "She's an offensive rebounder and gets to the line."

The Cyclones also feature guards Lexi Donarski — who averages 14.4 points, has hit 87 3s and was the Big 12 defensive player of the year — and Emily Ryan, who averages 12.8 points and broke ISU's single-season assist record with 243.

Iowa State is second nationally in made 3-pointers per game (10.3) while Creighton is third (10.2).

"I feel like we need to keep them off the free-throw line," Flanery said. "Historically, Iowa State does a good job of not fouling and getting to the free-throw line. We play against ourselves in practice, so taking away the 3-point line is a little easier for us."

Iowa State (28-6), in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010, set a program record for single-season wins. All of ISU's losses are against teams currently in the top 10 — three to No. 6 Texas, two to No. 7 Baylor and the other to No. 9 LSU.

Creighton (22-9) lost its previous two games before the wins in Iowa City.

"For them to have the belief and the resolve to overcome the lack of momentum we had at the end of the year says a lot about their resiliency, their belief in each other," Flanery said.

CU's top three scorers are sophomores, and Flanery said he wants to make sure his underclassmen fight the mindset that they could be back in this situation in the future.

Ronsiek said that won't be an issue.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the seniors, obviously, and we can't take that for granted," Ronsiek said. "We want to go as far as we can for them. We want them to stick around as long as they can."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.