Creighton isn't traveling for NCAA volleyball tournament, but Jays still plan to bring energy

Creighton's team theoretically could walk to its downtown Omaha hotel for a Sunday evening check-in, so the Jays certainly won't complain about the location of this year's NCAA tournament.
But they also can't act like they'll have a significant edge over the rest of the 48-team field, just because they're playing a few blocks from their own campus.
When CU takes the court for Wednesday's first round match against Morehead State, the fan support in the stands will be equal — every team gets 86 tickets to hand out.
The early round action is taking place inside a convention center, with a set-up that the Jays won't see until they (like everyone else playing Wednesday) progress out of quarantine on Monday. They haven't even played inside the CHI Health Center in nearly three years.
"I think not having to travel is an advantage, but it's not going to be this massive advantage that we're playing in Omaha," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.
And yet the Jays are still thrilled about this chance.
To expose this sports town to a wider sampling of the college volleyball community. To play in a historic (and exclusive) event. To see if they can carry some momentum into the event and make a deep run.
"I am excited that we will be part of this small field that got to play during the pandemic, and I think we want to relish that opportunity," Booth said. "And, of course, that it's a stone's throw from where we sit right now is exciting.
"Obviously we wish we could get more fans in to watch but it's really exciting to be a part of, for sure."
Just different.
Once the Jays enter into the tournament's bubble-like setup, they'll be advised not to leave.
No sleeping in their own beds. No trips back to their campus for a practice, or a workout or a team dinner. No elongated interactions with family members and friends.
They'll have to creatively find ways to make the most of their downtime, just like everyone else. Junior Jaela Zimmerman said she and her teammates are bringing tons of games. They'll make the most of the experience, she said.
"The balance of having the fun off the court and being focused and getting things done on the court, I think that's what's going to help us," Zimmerman said.
This experience won't be completely foreign to Zimmerman, the Lincoln native who's played in club tournaments inside Omaha's downtown convention center. She had one in 2018 during her senior season at Malcolm High School.
The key when there's multiple matches going on at once, with limited fans? Be loud and enthusiastic.
"It'll be really important to bring our own energy," Zimmerman said. "We definitely play at a higher level when we have energy. Our bench does a great job of bringing energy all the time. That's a strength of ours."
It's the ninth-straight NCAA tournament appearance for Creighton, which has advanced as far as the Elite Eight in 2015.
The Jays twice were a first- and second-round host as a top 16 seed during that stretch. They went 2-2 in those four NCAA matches inside their own gym, Sokol Arena.
