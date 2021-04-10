Creighton isn't traveling for NCAA volleyball tournament, but Jays still plan to bring energy

Creighton's team theoretically could walk to its downtown Omaha hotel for a Sunday evening check-in, so the Jays certainly won't complain about the location of this year's NCAA tournament.

But they also can't act like they'll have a significant edge over the rest of the 48-team field, just because they're playing a few blocks from their own campus.

When CU takes the court for Wednesday's first round match against Morehead State, the fan support in the stands will be equal — every team gets 86 tickets to hand out.

The early round action is taking place inside a convention center, with a set-up that the Jays won't see until they (like everyone else playing Wednesday) progress out of quarantine on Monday. They haven't even played inside the CHI Health Center in nearly three years.

"I think not having to travel is an advantage, but it's not going to be this massive advantage that we're playing in Omaha," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

And yet the Jays are still thrilled about this chance.

To expose this sports town to a wider sampling of the college volleyball community. To play in a historic (and exclusive) event. To see if they can carry some momentum into the event and make a deep run.