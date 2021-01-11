Creighton, jumped by Michigan, drops one spot in new AP Top 25 rankings

Creighton had arguably its best week of the season, blowing out both Seton Hall and St. John’s to extend its winning streak to six games.

But the Jays fell one spot to No. 8 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll.

That’s mostly because Michigan — which jumped CU in the rankings this week — is on fire. The Wolverines improved to 10-0, and they picked up a convincing win over No. 23 Minnesota last week.

Also of note, the six teams ranked ahead of Creighton last week all avoided a loss over the previous seven days. No. 6 Kansas (strong finish against Oklahoma) and No. 4 Texas (last-second jumper to beat West Virginia) did both survive a couple close calls, but they won twice. As did No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa. No. 3 Villanova is still on a COVID-19 pause.

So Creighton will have to take down Butler on Saturday if it wants a chance at moving up and making program history. The Jays have never been ranked higher than No. 7.

CU certainly proved it was deserving of a top-10 ranking last week.