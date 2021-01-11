 Skip to main content
Creighton, jumped by Michigan, drops one spot in new AP Top 25 rankings
BASKETBALL

Creighton, jumped by Michigan, drops one spot in new AP Top 25 rankings

Creighton senior Denzel Mahoney passes to senior Mitch Ballock during the Jays' 97-79 win over St. John's Saturday. CU landed at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton had arguably its best week of the season, blowing out both Seton Hall and St. John’s to extend its winning streak to six games.

But the Jays fell one spot to No. 8 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll.

That’s mostly because Michigan — which jumped CU in the rankings this week — is on fire. The Wolverines improved to 10-0, and they picked up a convincing win over No. 23 Minnesota last week.

Also of note, the six teams ranked ahead of Creighton last week all avoided a loss over the previous seven days. No. 6 Kansas (strong finish against Oklahoma) and No. 4 Texas (last-second jumper to beat West Virginia) did both survive a couple close calls, but they won twice. As did No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa. No. 3 Villanova is still on a COVID-19 pause.

So Creighton will have to take down Butler on Saturday if it wants a chance at moving up and making program history. The Jays have never been ranked higher than No. 7.

CU certainly proved it was deserving of a top-10 ranking last week.

It recorded the second-most lopsided win in program history over a Big East team Wednesday when it handled Seton Hall, 89-53. And then three days later, with point guard Marcus Zegarowski sidelined, the Jays had no issues taking down St. John’s in a 97-79 rout.

The two wins vaulted Creighton’s NET ranking to No. 14, as of Monday. A week ago, CU debut at No. 30 in the NET’s first official rankings of the season — the metric, which updates daily, provides the framework for the evaluation process of the NCAA selection committee.

The Jays next play at Butler at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Also of note in this week’s AP rankings, UConn entered the top 25 at No. 25 for the first time in four years. Xavier was the only other Big East team that received votes in the poll.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,599 points (63 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,536 (1)

3. Villanova (3) 1,436

4. Texas (4) 1,422

5. Iowa (5) 1,322

6. Kansas (6) 1,220

7. Michigan (10) 1,161

8. Creighton (7) 1,151

9. Wisconsin (8) 1,110

10. Tennessee (9) 1,093

11. Houston (11) 993

12. Clemson (19) 747

13. West Virginia (14) 701

14. Illinois (12) 694

15. Texas Tech (18) 689

16. Louisville (16) 464

17. Missouri (13) 436

18. Virginia (22) 403

19. Duke (21) 397

20. Virginia Tech (19) 286

21. Ohio State (21) 280

22. Oregon (17) 264

23. Minnesota (16) 233

24. Saint Louis (23) 220

25. Connecticut (NR) 181

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.

