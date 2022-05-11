Creighton junior Kailey Wilson wins Big East softball player of the year honors

No Creighton softball player had put up the offensive numbers Kailey Wilson had in years — if ever. Now the junior has another record: First Bluejay named Big East player of the year.

Announced by the league Wednesday, Wilson is the first fourth player in program history to earn conference POY honors, but CU's first in the Big East.

The Colorado native led the conference with a .524 batting average during league games, the highest mark by a Bluejay since at least 1989. That pushed her career Big East average to .467, second in league history behind former Notre Dame star Meghan Murray (.518).

The designated player also topped the league in slugging percentage (.984) and on-base percentage (.620) and tied for the lead with seven homers and 62 total bases.

Wilson hit .436 overall, second in school history behind Anne Timmermann's .538 in 1978. Among her other achievements, she recorded the second highest single-season slugging percentage (.812) and on-base percentage (.541) in program history.

In her fourth year — and second straight season making the Big East first team — she ranks fourth on CU's career batting average list (.370). And her 26 homers are one shy of joining the Jays' top 10. She's five walks away from joining the top 10 in that category, too.

Wilson joins Stacey Rybar (2004), Abby Johnson (2005) and Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman (2009, 2010) as the other Jays to win league player of the year honors. This season's other league award winners: Butler's Alyssa Graves was pitcher of the year, DePaul shortstop Maranda Gutierrez was defensive player of the year for the third time in four seasons and Seton Hall shortstop Taylor Hill was freshman of the year.