It’s not exactly the NCAA tournament, but the Creighton women’s basketball team will get a shot at an impressive national title.

Four Bluejays juniors — Morgan Maly, Emma Ronsiek, Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen — will represent the program at the USA Basketball 3x3 nationals this weekend in Colorado Spring. The women’s 16-team tournament is effectively a collegiate event, with CU’s Pool C including Tennessee, Gonzaga and Utah. All four teams qualified for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

On Saturday, Creighton plays Tennessee (11:40 a.m.), Gonzaga (2:35 p.m.) and Utah (7:25 p.m.). The top two teams from pool play advance to Sunday’s elimination rounds.

Indiana, Duke, Seton Hall and Middle Tennessee State play in Pool A, Maryland, UCLA, Mississippi and St. John’s play in Pool B, and Villanova, Oklahoma, Colorado College and a fourth school yet to be named are in Pool D.

The Jays, who were a No. 6 seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament, should be a factor in the 3x3 event based on their ability to make perimeter jumpers. Each player made at least 36 3-pointers last season.

In most 3x3 events, shots made outside the arc worth two points with shots inside the arc worth one.

Games will be streamed live on USAB.com and YouTube.com/usabasketball.

It’s another chance for four of Creighton’s more accomplished players to continue growing their chemistry as they head into their senior season. CU is the No. 22 team in ESPN’s offseason poll, largely on the strength of the quartet of returning starters. Nebraska is No. 25 in the poll.

Ronsiek, Markowski invited to tryout

Ronsiek and Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski are two of the 22 players invited to the AmeriCup Team Trials May 11 through 15 in Colorado Springs.

Notable invitees include LSU’s Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow, an All-American who recently left DePaul.

The AmeriCup Trials will be run by coaches Kamie Ethridge (Washington State), Katrina Merriweather (Cincinnati) and Aaron Johnston (South Dakota State). Trials participants will help USA Basketball prepare for July’s FIBA Women's AmeriCup, which is in Mexico.