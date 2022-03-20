Creighton knocks down a big 3 to knock off No. 2 seed Iowa for first trip to Sweet 16

IOWA CITY — Lauren Jensen left Iowa in search of a better opportunity.

She found it at Creighton. Did she ever.

Jensen’s winning 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds stuck a dagger in the Hawkeyes’ full-house crowd and NCAA tournament hopes as CU advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 64-62 stunner Sunday afternoon.

Tenth-seeded Creighton led for more than two quarters before second-seeded Iowa, behind the 1-2 punch of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, took a four-point lead late. Jensen scored five straight — first on a layup, then the 3-pointer at the top of the key — to give CU a 63-62 lead. The Bluejays then withstood two Iowa chances to win or tie. Clark missed a runner at the rim. Czinano missed from 3 feet away, the ball hanging on the rim long enough to give Iowa little chance for a putback.

Instead, the Jays (22-9) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Iowa (24-8) finished its season well short of the Final Four goals it had.

In front of 14,382 at Carver-Hawkeye arena, the game opened at a fast, thrilling pace — Creighton hitting 3s, Czinano answering with shots right at the hoop — that didn’t slow down for six minutes. Payton Brotzki hit two early 3s, while Czinano made her first five shots. When she didn’t make shots, CU didn’t give Iowa second chances, controlling the boards from the start.

The Jays led 23-17 at the end of the first quarter behind eight from Brotzki and six from Jensen. That lead grew to 33-23 by the 4:58 mark of the second quarter as Iowa’s crowd bellowed with frustration at a lack of official whistles that Clark, who had 11 first-half points, normally gets. CU used three primary defenders — Tatum Rembao, Carly Bachelor and Rachael Saunders off the bench — to guard Clark, who struggled to get her usual shots at the rim.

Creighton, meanwhile, used eight first-half offensive rebounds to create 13 second-chance points, the last of which came on two Morgan Maly free throws with 1:55 left. Those gave CU a 38-26 lead. Iowa closed the half on a 6-0 run.

In the third quarter, CU struggled to stop Czinano — who had 10 points — but otherwise kept Clark and her teammates in check. Molly Mogensen hit a key 3-pointer and Emma Ronsiek had two layups to stake the Bluejays to a 51-48 lead after three quarters.

CU pushed that to 54-50 90 seconds into the fourth, and with 7:28 left, Maly had a corner 3-pointer that would have given Creighton a seven-point lead. It hit the back iron, caromed long and resulted in a run-out for Clark, who spun and flipped out to Gabbie Marshall, who hit the 3. One possession later, Marshall hit another — scooching out to the line after a pass from Czinano — to give Iowa a 56-54 advantage.

