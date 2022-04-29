Creighton lands 6-10 center Fredrick King from the Bahamas

Fredrick King, a four-star center in the 2022 recruiting class, signed with Creighton, coach Greg McDermott announced Friday.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder hails from the Bahamas and chose Creighton over BYU, Georgia Tech and Utah.

King is the third freshman in CU’s 2022 recruiting class and the top-rated prospect. Californian Ben Shtolzberg ranks 157th in the 2022 class, per 247 Sports. Millard North’s Jasen Green ranks 184th, and King ranks 133rd.

“Fredrick is a versatile and athletic front-line player,” McDermott said in a release. “Having played at NBA Academy Latin America, he has been coached and trained at a high level. His motor and competitive spirit will allow for an immediate impact on our program. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Bluejay family!"

King, 18, began playing basketball four years ago. His profile rose with the NBA Academy last fall. In three games, King averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds on 74% shooting. His team won all three games.

King originally committed to Louisville last November, two months before the Cardinals fired Chris Mack in January. King re-opened his recruitment last month, and now he’s coming to Omaha.

With the addition of King, the Bluejays have 12 scholarship players on their roster. The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal while maintaining eligibility for next season is Sunday.

