Creighton lands four-star recruit Trey Alexander

The best recruiting class in recent Creighton history just got better.

The Jays picked up a pledge Wednesday from four-star recruit Trey Alexander. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City announced on Twitter he's committed to CU.

Alexander is the fifth member of Creighton's 2021 recruiting class — a group that already ranked No. 7 (247Sports) and No. 12 nationally (Rivals) before his addition. It's the highest-rated CU class in the history of the online recruiting services' rankings.

And now the Jays have added another top-100 talent.

Alexander, a former Auburn signee, ranks No. 73 overall on the 247Sports composite for the 2021 class. He's No. 55 on ESPN.

He earned first-team all-state recognition from The Oklahoman after averaging 23.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for Heritage Hall High School this past season. His team reached the Class 4A state championship game.

Alexander's shot-making ability at all levels of the floor should help him compete for playing time right away at Creighton.

Plus, the Jays were on the lookout for a perimeter scorer this offseason after the decommitment of five-star guard TyTy Washington.