Creighton lands TCU transfer Francisco Farabello

Creighton added another guard to its backcourt: TCU transfer Francisco Farabello.

The 6-foot-3, 178-pounder announced Sunday night he plans to join the Bluejays, who hired assistant Ryan Miller from TCU last summer. Miller recruited Farabello, from Canada de Gomez, Argentina, to the Horned Frogs in May 2019.

After three seasons at TCU — in which Farabello averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 73 games — Farabello entered the transfer portal in late March after the Horned Frogs were eliminated from the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Farabello has decent 3-point shooting numbers — 38.4% in 2021-2022, 40.2% over his career — and should fit neatly into a Creighton backcourt that loses Alex O’Connell to graduation but returns starters Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard, who broke his wrist late in the second but should be 100% in 2022-2023.

Another guard, Shareef Mitchell, missed most of last season with injuries. In his absence, Rati Andronikashvili got a larger role. CU welcomes incoming freshman guard Ben Shtolzberg, as well.

Farabello will have three years to play two seasons at Creighton since he was granted an extra year of eligibility through the NCAA’s COVID-related rules. Farabello spent most of the 2020-2021 season “severely limited” by COVID protocol, according to his TCU bio. Prior to playing for the Horned Frogs, Farabello spent two years at the NBA Global Academy located in Australia. Farabello played for Argentina in the 2019 U19 World Cup.

