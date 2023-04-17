Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth has committed to Creighton men's basketball, he told The World-Herald on Monday.

“I love that Creighton has a brand of its own and is a community that’s engulfed in Creighton basketball," Ashworth said. "I loved my experience up at Utah State and how much they care about basketball here, so to have an opportunity to do it on a stage like the Big East is something I’m super excited about.”

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists this past season, all while shooting 43.4% from 3. Ashworth helped the Aggies finish second in the Mountain West Conference, rounding out the year at 26-9 after falling to Missouri in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

His commitment gives the Bluejays a quick response for point guard Ryan Nembhard’s recent departure. Along with Nembhard, Shereef Mitchell, Ben Shtolzberg, John Christofilis and Zander Yates have also headed for the transfer portal.

After being one of the most sought out players in the portal — let alone guards — Ashworth chose CU over BYU.

With Baylor Scheierman announcing he’d use his fifth year of eligibility to return to Creighton, the Jays could house a veteran lineup. Ashworth, who will enter his senior season, turns 23 in May.

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight