Creighton leads from start to finish in win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Creighton women never trailed as they improved to 9-1 in Big East play with an 80-70 win at Georgetown on Friday night.

Creighton (14-4) led 22-20 with 6:30 left in the first half before pulling away.

Emma Ronsiek hit two 3-pointers and Lauren Jensen hit another during the next three minutes to spark an 11-2 run. Creighton (14-4) took a 41-28 halftime lead, then Jensen scored 11 in the first five minutes of the second half to stretch the margin to 56-34.

Creighton's lead was in double digits throughout the second half until the Hoyas pulled within nine with 19 seconds left.

Jensen led the Bluejays with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Ronsiek added 19 points and eight rebounds. Carly Bachelor didn't miss a shot while finishing with 12 points, while Tatum Rembao and Payton Brotzki added five assists each - CU had 24 assists on 30 field goals.

Creighton has won four straight, scoring at least 80 in all four wins. The Bluejays stay on the road to face Villanova at noon Sunday.

