Creighton looks for first win in a month when Butler comes to town

A month ago, Creighton was 6-0, coming off an electrifying win over Arkansas and preparing to face Arizona in the final in Maui.

That seems like a long time ago.

Since then, the Bluejays have dropped six straight, plummeting from the top 10 to out of the rankings. The latest loss was 69-58 in the Big East opener at Marquette, a game in which the Bluejays were down by at least eight points throughout the final 25 minutes.

Creighton looks to halt its losing streak in its conference home opener against Butler in what promises to be a bone-chilling Thursday night in Omaha.

At Marquette, Creighton was actually up 22-16 midway through the first half before the Golden Eagles flipped the momentum with a 19-2 run. Coach Greg McDermott said turnovers hurt the Bluejays the most during that span.

"I thought we were casual at times with some of our passes," McDermott said. "(When) we got into the teeth of the defense, instead of moving the defense with a pass-fake or shot-fake, we passed it directly to them and they're going the other direction."

Creighton committed a season-high 18 turnovers and were outscored 18-8 off those miscues. It also was the second time in 12 games that the Bluejays made fewer than seven 3-pointers as they went 4 of 20.

Creighton has played the last three games without all-conference center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who has been out with a non-COVID illness.

In his place, freshman Fredrick King has grown up in a hurry. The 6-foot-10 King had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots against Marquette. He went 8 of 8 from the field and became Creighton's first freshman with consecutive double-doubles since Doug McDermott did it in 2011.​

"It's a lot to ask of Fred, and I thought Fredrick did a great job," said coach McDermott following the Marquette loss. "He just works, he just plays, he's not into statistics."

The Bluejays face an 8-4 Butler squad that lost its league opener by 22 to Connecticut. That snapped a four-game win streak that included victories over Kansas State and Cal.

Thad Matta was hired to coach the Bulldogs in April and so far Butler has shown a balanced attack with five players in double figures. Chuck Harris leads the way at 14.3 points per game, while North Carolina State transfer Manny Bates is adding 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

Butler is allowing just 63.7 points a game and has held its last five opponents under 70 points.

Butler (8-4, 0-1)

​F - Simas Lukosius 6-7 so. 11.3

C - Manny Bates 6-11 sr. 14.1

G - Chuck Harris 6-2 jr. 14.3

G - Eric Hunter 6-4 sr. 11.7

G - Jayden Taylor 6-4 so. 13.8

CREIGHTON (6-6, 0-1)

F - Arthur Kaluma 6-7 so. 13.0

C - Fredrick King 6-10 fr. 5.8

G - Baylor Scheierman 6-7 sr. 12.7

G - Trey Alexander 6-4 so. 11.3

G - Ryan Nembhard 6-0 so. 10.9

