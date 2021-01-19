Creighton looks for history to repeat itself as Jays prepare for Providence

The jump start Creighton needed last year came right at this point in the calendar.
The Jays rallied for a dramatic 78-74 win over Providence, what ignited their momentous 11-2 finish to the season. Night after night, CU's guys handled difficult league tests by consistently displaying their elite scoring prowess and mustering up enough toughness to uniformly battle on defense.
Now can they do it again?
One year and two days removed from that crucial win over Providence, the Jays will welcome the same team into the CHI Health Center for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
So many of the circumstances are different, certainly. And the Friars, losers of three straight games, might just be as desperate for a victory as that young CU squad last year.
But this is a moment where No. 11 Creighton would like to find its groove — because the urgency’s rising across the league and the margin for error is shrinking.
“It’s that time of year. Every game’s really, really important,” Bluejay coach Greg McDermott said. “We’re trying to fight for a conference title and you just can’t let many more slip through your fingers.”
On paper, CU’s in a good spot.
Creighton's sitting in a tie for second place in the Big East standings and it holds a 3-0 record against the league’s top-half. There’s still plenty of room for improvement — particularly at point guard (as Marcus Zegarowski’s injured hamstring heals) and on the bench (where inexperienced guys are working through growing pains).
But it’s been evident, even as the Jays have piled up the wins, that they haven’t yet put together an elongated stretch of basketball where they’ve displayed their full potential. Where they’ve been clicking on both ends of the floor for 40 minutes. And repeated it for weeks.
“We’re certainly not a finished product, and this is a year where trying to create a finished product is more difficult than most years,” McDermott said.
Last year, the season started on time. Positive COVID-19 test results didn’t force the Jays to delay their debut for a few extra days. They didn’t then cram a bunch of games into December, without leaving much time to practice in between.
So by mid-January, Creighton had logged enough game time to fully tinker with lineups, rotations and roles.
Once the Jays picked up that Jan. 18 victory over Providence — with Marcus Zegarowski nailing a go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left — they never looked back.
“Our team needed this win,” Ty-Shon Alexander said firmly afterward.
This year, there’s the ever-looming threat of a COVID-19 shutdown within your own program or of a sudden postponement because of an outbreak within an opposing program.
Yet these Creighton players are doing their best to remain focused. They’re aiming to replicate the dominant surge in 2020 that defined the second half of their championship season.
Because if you aren’t ready to play your best every game, you’re going to get beat. Senior Damien Jefferson said that’s what happened at Butler Saturday, when the Jays’ defense was too vulnerable in the first half and the offense wasn’t effective enough down the stretch in an overtime loss.
“That Butler team is a good team and I feel like coming into the game we underestimated them, which we can’t do,” Jefferson said. “In this league, no matter who you’re playing, on every given night, it could be an upset.”
