Creighton looks for history to repeat itself as Jays prepare for Providence

One year and two days removed from that crucial win over Providence, the Jays will welcome the same team into the CHI Health Center for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.

So many of the circumstances are different, certainly. And the Friars, losers of three straight games, might just be as desperate for a victory as that young CU squad last year.

But this is a moment where No. 11 Creighton would like to find its groove — because the urgency’s rising across the league and the margin for error is shrinking.

“It’s that time of year. Every game’s really, really important,” Bluejay coach Greg McDermott said. “We’re trying to fight for a conference title and you just can’t let many more slip through your fingers.”

On paper, CU’s in a good spot.

Creighton's sitting in a tie for second place in the Big East standings and it holds a 3-0 record against the league’s top-half. There’s still plenty of room for improvement — particularly at point guard (as Marcus Zegarowski’s injured hamstring heals) and on the bench (where inexperienced guys are working through growing pains).