Creighton looks to keep momentum rolling at home against Seton Hall before big road trips

Greg McDermott shrugged this time. He’s arrived at this answer — theme, even — quite a few times since early on in Creighton’s six-game losing streak that sent it awry.

“We can break down this game as much as you want, but it’s a make shot, miss shot game,” he said Friday.

As his shoulders fell and his assessment wrapped, the sense of consistency in his approach remained. He’s dished a similar answer under any weather. After wins. After losses. It seems in his eyes, there’s only so much basketball that can be dissected before we turn to shotmaking and how on or off his team was.

He’s doubled and tripled down on his notion. The numbers will back him, with shot quality consistently pointing to the Bluejays getting better looks than their opponents.

As long as Creighton, a team that hasn’t consistently shot the 3 well since Day 2 of the Maui Invitational, continues to make its offseason claims of improved and consistent shooting questionable, the questions — and McDermott’s now recitable answer — will continue to come.

Wins over Butler and DePaul are small steps toward salvation.

Not because CU finally rediscovered the touch it used to torch Texas Tech and Arkansas. But because while taking care of business versus two of the Big East’s bottom-three squads, Creighton showed flashes of the team it looked like to begin the year. It surely seems to be a popular belief within the program.

“I think even starting with the practices after the Marquette game, we started turning that corner and getting back to it,” junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner said. “I think it’s been much better since.”

None of us are too old to remember when Creighton was a consensus top-10 team. Back when the team’s shooting was hardly in doubt. Back when its defense wasn’t affected by whether the shots fell or not. Back when there might’ve been too much confidence to go around.

An unruly schedule might’ve altered that. The big man’s injury surely made up part of it. The Jays reached a breaking point when Marquette punched them in the mouth in Milwaukee a couple weeks back. The Jays have seen the glass half-full in the time since.

“You can come with the would’ve could’ve should’ve type of deal, like if Kalkbrenner was playing this game, this could’ve happened,” sophomore guard Trey Alexander said. “But that’s just how it happened.

“I feel like that stretch was needed for us. A couple guys came together and looked at it like ‘I have to buy in right away.’ When Kalkbrenner got back, all five of us started to click.”

Wins over a couple teams that haven’t gotten off to a hot start should be taken with a grain of salt. Creighton has more to prove, but surely it’ll point at a couple of wins in the islands if people question its ceiling.

But this homestand hasn’t been about the competition CU has come across. It’s been about making sure a fully healthy Jays team is reminded of the things that allowed them to cruise in the past.

“I think sometimes you kind of get lost in the season,” Kalkbrenner said. “You don’t realize that you’re not doing this little thing that you were doing last year. Then all of a sudden it’s another little thing. … You see it on film and it kind of helps. Like OK, we need to get back to playing hard like that.”

Tuesday’s versus Seton Hall stands to be the team’s greatest test of its recent home stretch. Shaheen Holloway’s inaugural season as a Big East head coach has been rocky behind an offense that’s struggled at times. But he has athletes to work with. They’ve helped him piece together one of the nation’s better defenses to this point.

The Pirates should be a perfect litmus test to see how much progress the Jays have truly made. SHU is gritty, and is holding opponents to an average of 27.7% from deep this season. How Creighton’s shotmaking comes into play matters. How it adjusts its play if the shots don’t fall matters even more.

The Jays shouldn’t have to die on days their shooting isn’t living up to their ‘Let It Fly’ motto. Their defense should resemble something close to what it was a season ago. The intangibles make up for what’s missing. CU shouldn’t have to see McDermott shrug so often.

Through two holiday season home games, the Jays have trended the right direction. Tuesday’s game will play a large part in whether they keep heading that way. Not just in order to carry momentum into road trips at Connecticut and Xavier. But to make sure this team returns to what it thought it could be.

“This stretch right here was big for us,” Alexander said. “We definitely have to close it out for us to be in the good position that we want to be in.”

