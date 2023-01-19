Creighton looks to keep the 'mojo' going against No. 22 Villanova

The Creighton women have regained their mojo the past two weeks. Senior Carly Bachelor believes she knows where that all started.

"I think we've put more emphasis and more focus on our defense, making sure we're solid on the defensive end in order to lead to more offense," Bachelor said.

The Jays have allowed an average of 50.3 points while decisively winning their last three games. CU allowed 75 points in the previous seven games when it went 2-5. Before that Creighton starting the season 7-0, capped by a 67-46 win at Villanova.

The Wildcats get another shot at the Bluejays (12-5, 6-3 Big East) when they play at 8 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena. Villanova (17-3, 8-1) has won eight straight and is ranked 22nd. Its other losses are to Baylor and No. 18 Iowa State.

Villanova brings in the NCAA scoring leader in 6-foot-2 senior Maddy Siegrist, who is averaging 28.8 points and 9.7 rebounds a game. She's scored more than 20 points in every game and has 11 double-doubles. She also has 48 career double-doubles.

Siegrist had 25 of Villanova's 46 points when the teams met a month ago.

"She's obviously super tough and one of the best players in the country. But if you can slow her down and force their other players to make plays, I think that will be a big key," Bachelor said.

Bachelor was one of the players who guarded Siegrist in the first meeting. Bachelor said making Siegrist's shot attempts as difficult as possible is critical, "and then blocking out because she's a really good rebounder, too."

Offensively, Bachelor is coming off one of her best games of the season. She matched a season high with 15 points. She hit three jumpers, including a 3-pointer from right win and another from the left corner, in a three-minute span in the third quarter when CU's lead ballooned to 22 points. Bachelor previously had hit a total of two 3s all season.

"It was a game where we had eight different people make 3s, so I think it was a game where everyone was having fun and everyone got involved," Bachelor said. "We're a team that on any given night anyone can hit from 3."

The 6-foot Bachelor is playing a different role for the Jays this season. She started every game last season but has mainly come off the bench this year. She still averages 23 minutes a game along with 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds.

"It's allowed me to be more aggressive when I go in," she said. "I don't put too much emphasis on coming off the bench compared to starting. We're all getting to play and are part of a really, really good basketball team. I think my role is to continue to be the player I am."

Besides Siegrist, Lucy Olsen (12.0 ppg) is the only other Wildcat averaging more than eight points a game.

