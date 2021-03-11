Creighton loses four-star basketball recruit TyTy Washington

Guard TyTy Washington, the headliner of Creighton’s 2021 recruiting class, announced on Twitter Thursday that he no longer plans to attend CU next year.

Washington said he had “a lot of discussions” with family members and coaches recently. Now he’s reopening his recruitment.

“I’d like to thank the Creighton coaching staff for the opportunities that they’ve placed before me,” Washington said in a Twitter note.

Washington made no mention of Greg McDermott and the controversy surrounding the 11-year coach’s word choice in a postgame locker room speech, but that may have played a role in Washington's decision.

McDermott told his team to “stay on the plantation” after a loss at Xavier on Feb. 27. McDermott apologized and faced a four-day suspension. He’ll be back on the sideline with the Jays when they take on Butler in the Big East tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

Washington, meanwhile, will be looking for a new school to attend, and he’ll have plenty of suitors.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard is No. 30 on the 247Sports composite ranking of 2021 prospects, and he would have been the highest-ranked recruit to join the Bluejay program in recent history.